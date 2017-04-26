Watch the ‘Call of Duty WWII’ reveal trailer right here on Wednesday

Why it matters to you Call of Duty is going back to its roots with its next installment, and Sledgehammer Games has a pedigree for making fantastic-looking experiences.

The big reveal of Activision’s return to the second World War in Call of Duty WWII is coming Wednesday. Set to debut at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, the game’s reveal trailer will give us our first real look at what the upcoming title is all about.

It’s been nearly a decade since the Call of Duty franchise tackled the period of global conflict between 1939 and 1945. That game was World at War, developed by Treyarch — the traditional tock to Infinity Ward’s tick of CoD development. Ever since then the series has focused on modern, or near-future settings for their shooter campaigns and multiplayer matchmaking. That’s all set to change with the next game though.

If you don’t want to do the calculation of converting the cited times for the game’s reveal to your own locality’s, the official Call of Duty website has a countdown timer that is slowly ticking away.

Call of Duty WWII was officially announced by Activision last week, though its existence has been rumored for a while longer. Leaks hinted at the setting for the game and some supposed promotional posters showcased American soldiers using World War II era weaponry, as well as seeming to assault a beach. That would suggest some sort of D-Day level within the game, something that hasn’t been seen in a CoD game since 2005’s Call of Duty 2.

Other leaked but unconfirmed information includes the game’s campaign involving an, “unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny.” There have also been suggestions of a cooperative campaign mode and that a multiplayer beta will be publicly available before the game’s eventual release.

We’ll have to wait for the live-stream to learn any concrete information about the game, with everyone at Activision and Sledgehammer Games remaining tight-lipped for now.

Call of Duty WWII is set for release on November 3 this year. While there are still a few hours to wait before the trailer is released, you can dive into the Twitch chat right now to talk with fellow Call of Duty enthusiasts.