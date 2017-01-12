how to pre order the nintendo switch

Nintendo’s next console, the Switch, is expected to launch in March. After a holiday season where Nintendo consoles — namely the NES Classic Edition and 3DS — were nearly impossible to find, Nintendo fans might be wise to pre-order the console if they’re positive they want to buy it on day one.

Here’s how you can currently secure a Nintendo Switch prior to the console’s forthcoming launch. If none of these options work for you, keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this post as more stores announce Switch availability.

Nintendo’s New York location offers up first pre-orders

As of today, there’s only one way to pre-order the Nintendo Switch. New Yorkers, or those in the vicinity of Nintendo’s brick-and-mortar store in Rockefeller Center, can pre-order the console in person on Friday, January 13 at 9 a.m. ET.

That’s according to the store’s official Twitter account:

A limited quantity of pre-orders for the #NintendoSwitch will begin on 1/13 at 9AM while supplies last at #NintendoNYC. — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) January 11, 2017

We currently have no idea what “a limited quantity” means, however, or when pre-orders will become available through other retailers. In fact, hard facts on the Switch are still relatively scarce, though there are some things to read up on prior to the launch of Nintendo’s next console.

Of course, this will change tonight at 11 p.m. ET, when Nintendo unveils more Switch details at a press event in Tokyo. Keep an eye out for more details then.