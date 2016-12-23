Kick off your streaming career with our complete guide to Twitch broadcasting

Streaming video games is a great way to interact with members of the gaming community, make new friends, and show off your skills. With Twitch, viewers have an easy-to-use platform for viewing content from all around the world. Getting started with the streaming platform can be daunting at first, however, especially if you’ve never put much time into making online videos. Thankfully, with a few simple steps, you’ll be ready to broadcast your gameplay in no time.

Creating a Twitch account



Before you begin streaming your gameplay, you’re going to have to create a Twitch account. Navigate to Twitch’s official website, click the purple Sign Up link in the upper-right corner, and enter your desired login credentials before clicking the purple Sign Up button at the bottom. Afterward, click your username in the top-right corner.