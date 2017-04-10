Project Scorpio vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Clash of the Titans

E3 2016 marked what many considered to be the beginning of the end for the traditional game console cycle. Both Sony and Microsoft revealed substantially upgraded versions of their flagship consoles, which provide a far greater leap in technical performance than any previous iteration that wasn’t an entirely new console. The PlayStation 4 Pro has been in our hands for several months, but Microsoft has finally released the key hardware specs for its upgraded hardware, codenamed Project Scorpio, in an exclusive report from Digital Foundry. With those numbers in-hand, we can start comparing the two souped-up consoles, side-by-side.

Specs

Xbox One ‘Project Scorpio’

PlayStation 4 Pro CPU 2.3GHz x86 AMD Jaguar eight-core (custom) 2.1GHz x86 AMD Jaguar eight-core GPU 6 Terraflops (TFLOPS), 40 customized compute units @ 1172MHz 4.2 Terraflops (TFLOPS), 36 improved GCN compute units @ 911MHz Memory 12GB GDDR5 RAM 8GB GDDR5 RAM Memory Bandwidth 326GB/s 218GB/s Hard Drive 1TB 2.5-inch 1TB 2.5-inch Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Blu-Ray Price TBA (suspected $500) $400 Availability “Holiday 2017” Available now DT Review Coming soon 3.5 out of 5 stars

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the most stark differences between the PS4 Pro and Project Scorpio are in their memory and GPUs. Scorpio’s GPU clocks in at an impressive 6 teraflops, with 40 customized compute units at 1172MHz, greater than the PS4 Pro’s 4.2 teraflops, with 36 improved GCN compute units at 911MHz. In terms of raw power that makes the Scorpio more comparable to PC GPUs like the Radeon RX 480. Memory is also significantly boosted at 12GB of GDDR5 RAM vs. the PS4 Pro’s 8GB, pushing the Scorpio’s memory bandwidth up to 326GB/s over 218GB/s on the Pro. The difference in CPU power is much narrower, but the customized Jaguar cores in the Scorpio may squeeze out better performance in testing.

More: Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 (2016): Which mid-generation console upgrade is worth your money?

With such a gap between in GPU and memory, it’s a safe bet that, all things being equal, third-party cross-platform games should feature more detailed textures on Scorpio than on the PS4 Pro.

Resolution

One of Scorpio’s overarching promises is to run games in 4K resolution at a steady 60 frames per second, which we expect to see showcased in many of Microsoft’s first-party titles. All Xbox One games, including third-party and those running at 1080p or lower, will purportedly be able to run at native 4K. The Pro’s record has been spotty, with developers using techniques like checkerboarding to improve visuals, but not consistently hitting 4K in practice. Digital Foundry’s demo included a Forza game running in 4K while using only 65% of the console’s power, suggesting that the hardware is capable of being the first truly 4K console.

Scorpio will also provide better support for users without 4K televisions. Microsoft will require that all games which are natively at higher resolutions use super-sampling with 1080p displays. This means regular HD televisions will get richer images than with a standard Xbox One. Support for this feature has been inconsistent with the PS4 Pro, even in first-party titles, such as The Last Guardian.