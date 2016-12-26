Forget Netflix, these are the best TV shows streaming on Hulu

Editor’s note: This list is continually updated to reflect recent Hulu offerings as TV shows are frequently added and removed based upon content availability.
Streaming TV shows is no new concept, but its popularity is at an all-time high. Fans of most television series’ need not worry about catching their favorite show the night it airs, or even bother setting up their DVR. Rather, with a membership to a streaming giant such as Hulu, you’ll always have quick access to the latest episode of the Daily Show or the ability to re-watch Homeland before the series returns in January.
So to help you sort through the brimming vault which is Hulu’s library, we’ve put together a list of our favorite TV shows currently available for streaming. From uproarious comedies such as South Park and Community to animated cult classics like Cowboy Bebop, we cover it all and bring you the absolute best Hulu features.
Action and adventure
Homeland
Showtime’s political thriller, Homeland, is one of the most celebrated television shows in recent history. Claire Danes plays CIA counterterrorism agent Carrie Mathison, who receives a tip that an American prisoner of war has been brainwashed by Al-Qaeda. Meanwhile, Sgt. Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) is rescued during a raid on a terrorist compound, and is being hailed as a war hero. Mathison must fight to protect her country and its leaders, against any and all odds.
Vikings
The History Channel melds historic accuracy with epic action in Vikings, a dramatized recounting of a profilic figure in Scandinavian history, Ragnar Lodbrok. Vikings follows the exploits of the cunning Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) as he becomes the most powerful ruler of Europe’s Viking Age, or at least, the one the history books and Nordic Sagas remember him as. The show has received much acclaim during its run thus far — and without the gratuitous nudity common to most cable epics — earning it numerous Emmy nominations for both effects and design.
The Wrong Mans
This Hulu original series follows Sam Pinkett, an unassuming office worker from Berkshire County Council, who witnesses an accident one night that ultimately leads to a case of mistaken identity. Along with his friend and coworker Phil Bourne, Sam becomes wrapped up in a comedy of errors that turns dangerous for the two friends and their families. Writers-actors Mathew Baynton and James Corden deliver a high quality adventure filled with action, dark humor, and intrigue.
Firefly
Before he was the mastermind behind Marvel’s cinematic universe, Joss Whedon was known for creating memorable television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly. While the latter only lasted for one season before it was ultimately cancelled and later revived with the film Serenity, it has garnered a rabid cult following. The sci-fi series is set just after an inter-planetary civil war between the populated inner system planets and the outer planets, where life resembles the American West. The series is well known for its cast of likable characters, including Nathan Fillion’s Mal Reynold, who captains the titular ship, and is arguably the coolest space criminal since Han Solo.
Leverage
Fans of heist movies like Ocean’s Eleven or The Italian Job will no doubt enjoy the TNT drama, Leverage. The show follows a five-person heist team dedicated to helping ordinary citizens avoid corporate or government harm. Timothy Hutton stars in this crime drama which saw most of its five season run filmed in Digital Trends’ home city of Portland, Oregon.
Cowboy Bebop
Anime is often labeled as a niche genre. However, like with all forms of media, there are breakout examples that transcend the genre, crossing over in appeal. Cowboy Bebop is a prime example. Set in the early era of humanity’s colonization of the Solar System, a ragtag group of bounty hunters led by Spike Spiegel (Steven Blum) make ends meet by taking in wanted criminals, while simultaneously trying to avoid the law and powerful criminal organizations. This space western has been lauded as one of the best anime series ever made, with a memorable cast and compelling story, and featuring one of the most iconic final scenes ever.