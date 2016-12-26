Forget Netflix, these are the best TV shows streaming on Hulu

Editor’s note: This list is continually updated to reflect recent Hulu offerings as TV shows are frequently added and removed based upon content availability.

Streaming TV shows is no new concept, but its popularity is at an all-time high. Fans of most television series’ need not worry about catching their favorite show the night it airs, or even bother setting up their DVR. Rather, with a membership to a streaming giant such as Hulu, you’ll always have quick access to the latest episode of the Daily Show or the ability to re-watch Homeland before the series returns in January.

So to help you sort through the brimming vault which is Hulu’s library, we’ve put together a list of our favorite TV shows currently available for streaming. From uproarious comedies such as South Park and Community to animated cult classics like Cowboy Bebop, we cover it all and bring you the absolute best Hulu features.

Action and adventure