Hungry? Here are 8 food delivery apps that will bring you a meal

Who knew that ordering delivery could be such a hassle? It can be such a pain to call a restaurant and order a meal. You might get put on hold. You often have to talk over the background noise of a busy restaurant. And reading off your credit card number in the 21st century is incredibly tedious. Why do we have to interact with people when all we want is a pepperoni pizza and a liter of cola? Thankfully, in the age of apps, one can order food for delivery with just a few taps of a phone screen.

More: Skip laundry day and have someone else do your dirty work with these apps

While the delivery apps below may cut down on our human-to-human contact, they also open us up to trying new restaurants and foods. Simply input your location, and these apps will show you hundreds of restaurants in your area that you can try without ever leaving your home.

Seamless Seamless is probably the most aptly named piece of mobile software on this list. Not only does the app provide menus from thousands of restaurants and offer exclusive in-app discounts, but it lacks a delivery fee and allows you to order with just a few clicks. Availability: Seamless is available in more 600 cities in the United States. Fee: There’s no fee to use the app, but there are often order minimums. Download now for: iOS Android

Grubhub The Grubhub app is available for both iOS and Android. You simply enter your location, and Grubhub will show you all of the restaurants in your area. You can search by cuisine (Italian) or by a specific menu item (cheeseburger), making it easy to find your next meal. You can also save delivery locations, such as work or home, to speed up the process. Availability: Grubhub is available in more than 900 cities. Fee: The app is free to use, though some restaurants may charge a delivery fee and have a minimum order amount. Download now for: iOS Android

Doordash DoorDash isn’t as big as Seamless or Grubhub, but it does offer a few unique features, such as their “DoorDash Delight” scoring system. The “Delight Score” uses factors such as food quality, restaurant popularity, delivery time, and customer satisfaction in order to recommend the best restaurants in your area. Availability: DoorDash is available in dozens of cities, including Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Chicago, among others. Fee: The fee varies by restaurant. The price typically includes the cost of your meal, though, as well as tax, delivery fees, and an optional tip. Some restaurants charge additional service fees. Download now for: iOS Android

UberEats If you trust Uber to drive you safely around the city, maybe you’ll trust them to deliver your sandwiches. The UberEats App is a standalone delivery app that is currently available in major cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. While UberEats and Uber are different apps, they share many of the same features, such as estimated delivery times and cashless transactions. Availability: Amsterdam, Austin, Baltimore, Singapore, Tokyo, Canada, and a host of other locations peppered throughout the globe. Fee: UberEats charges a $5 delivery fee. Download now for: iOS Android

Postmates Postmates is a little different than the other food delivery services on our list. First off, you can get a lot more than just food. Postmates is a delivery service that will pick up just about anything from just about anywhere and deliver it to your doorstep. Since Postmates doesn’t partner with restaurants, the only thing you are limited by is your location. Availability: Postmates is currently available in more than 90 cities throughout the U.S. Fee: There’s a 9-percent delivery charge added to every order, in addition to a delivery fee starting at $5. Postmates also offers a “Plus Unlimited” service for $10 a month, which lands you free delivery from select stores and restaurants on orders of more than $25. Download now for: iOS Android

Delivery.com Delivery.com is another delivery service that goes beyond the menu. You can get lunch, groceries, a bottle of wine, or even do your laundry with this app. Similar to Grubhub and Seamless, Delivery.com doesn’t charge you a fee to use their service. Instead, the company makes their money by taking a small percentage of your pre-tip subtotal. Availability: Dozens of major cities across the U.S. Fee: The app is free to use, but restaurants may charge a delivery fee and have an order minimum. Download now for: iOS Android

Yelp Eat 24 All of the delivery service apps on this list have some form of rating system. Of course, none of those review systems are nearly as robust as the one provided by Yelp Eat 24. Built on years of restaurant reviews, Yelp Eat 24 may have a leg up on the competition. Availability: Currently available in more than 1,500 U.S. cities. Fee: The app is free to use, but restaurants may charge a delivery fee and have an order minimum. Download now for: iOS Android