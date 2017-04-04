The Alcatel Flash is the first phone with a dual rear-facing and front-facing camera

Why it matters to you Alcatel introduced three new budget smartphones at World Mobile Congress, but only one brings a line of modular accessories.

While much attention is given to the likes of Apple and Samsung, they aren’t the only two companies around. In fact, phone manufacturer Alcatel is having quite a year so far.

The company launched a slate of new phones at MWC 2017, as well as a 2-in-1 Windows device, and they’re all unsurprisingly aimed at the budget market. Here’s everything we know about Alcatel’s 2017 smartphone lineup, as well as the details about the 2017 phones that have already been released.

Alcatel Flash

Alcatel’s latest smartphone may not be all that impressive in the specs department, but it does have some very interesting things to offer — namely the fact that it’s the first phone to sport a dual rear-facing camera and dual front-facing camera.

The phone is somewhat of a surprise. It really just popped up on the Alcatel Saudi Arabia website without a press release or any rumors to speak of. Unfortunately, it seems as though the phone is currently only available in a few select markets, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Qatar.

Under the hood, the phone features a MediaTek Helio X20 chip, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. When it comes to the aforementioned cameras, you’ll find a pair of 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras, and dual cameras on the front with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

The phone also features a 3,100mAh battery and a 5.5-inch full HD display. It will ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.