‘Better Call Saul’ season 3 premiere date revealed — here’s a sneak peek

Right on the heels of confirming that everyone’s favorite fast-food restaurant owner/drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) would be appearing in the third season of Better Call Saul, AMC has released a premiere date for the show. Viewers will be able to catch up with Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman), played wonderfully by Bob Odenkirk, starting Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

That’s much later than usual — the first two seasons both debuted in February. But it will also give fans an extra two months to anticipate what’s to come. When we left Jimmy in season two (spoiler alert), he had started up his own law firm, and managed to bring along his friend/love interest Kim (Rhea Seahorn) to work alongside — not with — him. Meanwhile, his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) continues to be a thorn in Jimmy’s side, while Mike (Johnathan Banks) struggles with his morals and the desire to off a drug lord.

To get you excited until April, AMC has released an official, three-minute “sneak peek” trailer for the new season, in addition to the 30-second teaser trailer released last week that features Fring’s character advertising his fast food spot, Los Pollos Hermanos.

In the video, called Crisis Averted, it seems that Jimmy’s transformation from attempting-to-reform con man to the fully immoral lawyer Saul Goodman is inching even closer. His relationship with Kim appears more strained than ever — she may just be reaching the end of her rope with him. But more so, it’s evident that Chuck is the catalyst for Jimmy eventually giving up and going full Saul. Something will inevitably happen this season to further fuel that.

Better Call Saul is a spinoff of Breaking Bad, and while there are plenty of crossovers, the series stands so well on its own that it can be watched by anyone. At the time that the premiere aired in 2015, it became the highest-rated scripted series premiere in basic cable history. While he has yet to win, Odenkirk has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor — Drama Series Emmy each year since the show has been on the air.

The second season of Better Call Saul holds an 85 Metascore on Metacritic, and an impressive 97 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Nielsen, the second season raked in an average of 4.3 million viewers per episode.