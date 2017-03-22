It’s finally here, ya know: ‘Fargo’ unveils its first full season 3 trailer

Why it matters to you This is the first trailer for the award-winning series and it shows how Ewan McGregor will play dual roles in the show.

There’s been no shortage of questions surrounding the upcoming third season of Fargo, the winner of multiple Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards that returns for another quirky story told over the course of a new season this April.

Some of those questions finally got answered, however, in the recently released, first full-length trailer for the third season.

The trailer was released via the show’s official Twitter account and offers a good look at the two roles Ewan McGregor will play in the series: brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy.

It’s a tragedy, ya know. Watch the TRAILER for #Fargo’s all new story. Premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/QkKdnhDoFA — Fargo (@FargoFX) March 22, 2017

The season appears to center on some sort of scheme involving the less-successful Ray Stussy and a character played by 10 Cloverfield Lane actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. As early descriptions of the season suggested, Ray seems to have a grudge against his brother Emmit, the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota” and is planning to go outside the law to get what he thinks he is owed and increase his fortunes.

Along with McGregor and Winstead, the third season’s cast includes Gone Girl actress Carrie Coon in a lead role, as well as David Thewlis (Naked, Divorcing Jack) and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) playing supporting characters. The story is expected to unfold across 10 episodes and have some connection to the previous season in much the same way the second season referenced its predecessor.

Set once again in Minnesota, the third season filmed in Calgary, Alberta, earlier in 2017.

Fargo premiered in 2014 and is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name written and directed by the Coen brothers. The series was created by Noah Hawley (Legion), who serves as both the primary writer and executive producer on the series along with the Coens.

The series has earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won the award twice, including a win in the “Outstanding Limited Series” category for its first season. It has also been nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards and won twice, including the award for “Best Miniseries or Television Film” for its first season.

The third season of Fargo premieres April 19 on FX.