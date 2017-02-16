New clip from ‘Kong: Skull Island’ reveals a connection to ‘Godzilla’ reboot

Why it matters to you One of the most famous giant movie monsters is getting a revamped origin story, and a new clip from Kong: Skull Island reveals that the new film will bring the worlds of King Kong and 2014's Godzilla together.

The giant ape known as King Kong returns to theaters next month in Kong: Skull Island, but a new clip released by Legendary Pictures not only puts the spotlight on two of the movie’s human characters, it also establishes a connection with 2014’s Godzilla reboot.

The clip features cast members Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman discussing their reasons for journeying to the mysterious island where they encounter Kong, with Goodman’s character revealing that he’s affiliated with Project Monarch — the same global agency introduced in Godzilla.

More: The great ape is far from the only monster in the new ‘Kong: Skull Island’ trailer

Titled “Monsters Exist,” the clip debuted on Yahoo Movies, and it forges a direct tie to the 2014 monster movie that featured Ken Watanabe as the lead scientist for Project Monarch and Sally Hawkins as his primary associate at the organization. In the clip, Goodman reveals that he is also affiliated with Monarch, and brought the team of soldiers and scientists to Kong’s island in order to bring home proof of the giant ape’s existence.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer), Kong: Skull Island serves as a new origin story of sorts for the famous giant ape, who’s expected to eventually cross paths with Godzilla in a future crossover film. Skull Island follows a team assembled by Goodman’s character that is sent to the mysterious island for reasons that — according to the clip — might not match up with what they were initially told. They soon find themselves fighting for survival on an island where humans aren’t welcome and a giant ape is king.

Along with Jackson and Goodman, the film stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary, and John C. Reilly. The script was penned by John Gatins and Max Borenstein.

Kong: Skull Island arrives in IMAX and standard theaters March 10.