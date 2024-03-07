 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in March

oscar effects kong skull island header
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Movies are not the primary focus at Max that they used to be, but that doesn’t mean that the streamer is without some terrific films. The Warner Bros. movie catalog is vast, yet some of the most exciting films on Max are the ones that weren’t breakout hits or widely-known flicks. But without more of a push, many of these underrated movies will never find a large audience.

That’s why we’ve chosen the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in March. Our first two choices are both coming-of-age dramedies, while the third is an overlooked blockbuster that has been lost in the franchise shuffle.

Dope (2015)

The cast of Dope.
Open Road Films

The three stars of Dope — Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, and Kiersey Clemons — have all had major roles in comic book movies. But in this film, they’re just playing a trio of geeks who are trying to get through high school. Malcolm Adekanbi (Moore) even has plans to get into Harvard and escape the hood. However, those plans are jeopardized when a large amount of drugs fall into his possession.

Rather than bend to the will of rival drug dealers about his newfound windfall, Malcolm recruits his geeky friends, James “Jib” Caldones (Revolori) and Cassandra “Diggy” Andrews (Clemons), to help him sell the drugs. The trio thinks they’re being clever, but they’re jeopardizing their lives and any chance that they may have of building a future beyond high school.

Watch Dope on Max.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Olivia Cooke and Thomas Mann in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.
Searchlight Pictures

Years before she landed a leading role in House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke was one of the title characters in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. The story follows a high school student/misanthrope, Greg Gaines (Thomas Mann), who is encouraged to reconnect with his childhood friend, Rachel Kushner (Cooke), after learning that she is dying from leukemia.

Earl Jackson (RJ Cyler) is one of Greg’s only friends, and his filmmaking partner. At the encouragement of a fellow student, Greg and Earl begin working on a film about Rachel just as her health takes a serious downturn. The young performers in this film impressively convey their emotional turmoil, but Me and Earl and the Dying Girl also deserves a shout out for its terrific supporting cast including Nick Offerman, Connie Britton, Molly Shannon, and Jon Bernthal, with a surprising cameo from a cinematic superhero.

Watch Me and Earl and the Dying Girl on Max.

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

King Kong roars in Kong: Skull Island.
Warner Bros./Legendary

Legendary’s MonsterVerse is one of the few cinematic universes outside of the MCU that has actually been successful. But now that King Kong is teaming up with Godzilla, he doesn’t seem to be getting any more solo movies of his own. Kong: Skull Island isn’t yet another remake of King Kong. Instead, it’s a new story about an ill-fated military expedition to Skull Island which comes face-to-face with Kong.

Lieutenant Colonel (Samuel L. Jackson) is so enraged by the deaths at Kong’s hands that he vows to kill him regardless of the consequences. That’s why it falls to James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and a journalist named Mason Weaver (The Marvels star Brie Larson) to unravel Skull Island’s secrets and get as many people to safety as they can.

Watch Kong: Skull Island on Max.

