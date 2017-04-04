These 12 smart helmets are totally worth the helmet hair

Summer is prime time for sports — extreme ones where people strap GoPros to their heads to record just how hardcore they are. And everything hardcore requires a helmet.

These days everything’s smart, including the stuff that some people refuse to wear because they think it can make them look dumb. Helmets are still the bane of many a haircut, but at least now they can do other things to make up for it – as if keeping you from cracking your head open like an egg wasn’t enough. Without further ado, here are 12 of the choicest helmets on the market.

More: Turn any bike into a rental with AirDonkey, the Airbnb for bicycles

LifeBEAM ($200) Intended for cycling use, the LifeBeam smart helmet is a basic workout monitor, measuring heart rate and calorie consumption. What is special for those who use traditional – read: old school — heart-rate monitors is that the LifeBeam helmet doesn’t need a chest strap, and instead takes your pulse through your forehead, making it way more comfortable. It connects via ANT+ or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to a slew of cycling computers, sports watches, apps and computer programs … 262 of them so far. You don’t even have to worry about getting caught in a downpour or snowstorm; it has all-weather compatibility that means you can keep it on your head year round – at least when you’re biking. The 2015 model is down from $230 to $200. Buy it now from: Amazon LifeBEAM

Force Alpine There are those who will seek snow, no matter the time of year. Half the planet is heading toward winter right now, after all. Designed for winter sports, the Forcite Alpine is next-level mountain gear. With GPS tracking, an altimeter, motion and impact sensors, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, fog lights, HD video, and integrated speakers, this could keep you connected with your crew no matter where you are on the mountain — and record every badass stunt you stumble your way into. With the open front and visorless style, the Alpine could be a welcome addition to many a winter crew, professional or otherwise. Unfortunately, Forcite cancelled the crowd funding on the company’s Kickstarter campaign due to concerns about delivery delays. But Forcite forges on, appearing at the Convergence Trade Show in Sydney. The company is also working on a Motorcycle Forcite (the Moto) but that’s a ways off yet. The company’s Facebook page is active if you want to keep an eye out for their helms.

Skully AR-1 ($1,500) The AR-1’s eye-catching features are the rear-view camera and a transparent, Infinite Focus HUD that’s projected against the visor. Turn by turn directions are sourced through your phone; the helmet lets you keep it in your pocket with hands-free calling. In Skully’s 2104 Indiegogo campaign, the company advertised a ship date of July 2015. It is now April, 2016, and after over two year of delays that led some backers to fear they’d been duped, Skully has finally begun to ship the AR-1 smart helmets. Sorta. Unfortunately, many backers are still concerned with continued delays. Helmets are going out to reviewers, but many backers, even those among the first (called “speed demons” in the original fundraising campaign), are still left wanting. But then again, a helmet is not an area where you want to cut corners for speed’s sake. This writer knows a head injury is nothing to scoff at. That said, by releasing late Skully has allowed other smart helmets (like LiveMap) and established brands (like Bell) to catch up. We’ll see if they’re able to hold market interest now that the field of competition is growing. We can’t wait to see the finished product. Pre-order now from: Amazon Skully

LiveMap ($1,500) Helmet-mounted displays will eventually be like flat screens — once cutting edge, now turned commonplace — as projection and smart technologies become easier to manage. LiveMap is a motorcycle helmet that uses augmented reality for navigation. Street names, speed, and turn-by-turn directions are displayed directly over the world around you, negating the need to shift focus from the road. Slow to a stop, and you can pop up your map. The LiveMap smart helmet also includes a microphone and earphones for voice control. LiveMap’s helmet remains open for crowdfunding, and now has a prototype. Digital Trends will have some hands-on time with the LiveMap, so keep an eye on us if you want to see it in action. If you want one for yourself, you can still head to the company website. Pre-order it now from: LiveMap

NandLogic Encephalon This helm has so many features, if they’re all realized and work well it will truly be the motorcycle helmet of the future, whether you ride a crotch rocket or a cruiser. Take the increasingly standard GPS, accelerometer, and gyroscope, and add even more features: ambient light sensors, headlights, turn signals, brake lights, collision warnings, and a fan, to just look hot instead of actually being hot on summer days. Arguably the most advanced headgear when compared to the AR-1 and LiveMap, NandLogic also has the farthest to go to reach a finished product. In February, the company released a newsletter with updates on the helmet’s tech, some of which are quite interesting and continue to set the Encephalon apart from the others competing to be the smartest helmet. For instance, the Encephalon uses a smart film on the shield, instead of a photochromic lens like the Skully, which means the rider determines the transparency instead of the UV levels. Daniel from NandLogic told Digital Trends, “We have commissioned two prototypes we are expecting them in about a month, we will perform some quick field tests and then we will kick off the crowd-funding campaign.” Sign up on the website or check the company Facebook page to stay up to date. Learn more from: Nand Logic