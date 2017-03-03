Digital Trends
The best photo printer you can buy

Free your digital memories, and frame them with the best photo printers

You could upload your digital photos to an online service and wait days for the prints to arrive, or just do it at home and get the same results with a photo printer. If you print photos often, a printer offers the instant gratification that outside services can’t. Whether it’s an inkjet model that can print fine art-quality prints, or a portable unit that is the digital equivalent of a Polaroid, here are our favorite ways to turn our JPEGs into printed matter.

Our pick

Epson PictureMate PM-400

Why should you buy this: For quick photos that rival those printed at drugstores
Epson PictureMate PM-400
The PM-400 is a fast, portable photo printer that makes terrific-looking images.
Who’s it for: Casual photographers who want convenience and high-quality prints

How much will it cost: $200

Why we picked the PictureMate PM-400:

If you want to easily print 4 x 6-inch photos for your memory albums or scrapbooks, you can’t beat Epson’s PictueMate PM-400. Compact and lightweight, you can easily stash it away inside a drawer when it’s not needed. It takes approximately 36 seconds to print one 4 x 6, and the high-resolution image quality (5,760 x 1,440 dpi) is superb. The dye-sublimation ink creates vivid, scratch resistant, and smudge proof prints (provided you use Epson’s paper, but it will print on non-Epson paper too) – rivaling those from your local drugstore. The PM-400 also supports 3.5 x 5 and 5 x 7-inch prints.

The PM-400 can print photos from your smartphone or tablet too, using the Epson iPrint mobile app, either on the same Wi-Fi network or directly via AirPrint or Android Printing; it also supports peer-to-peer printing with computers via Wi-Fi Direct. A built-in memory card reader and 2.7-inch color LCD allows you to browse and print off an SD card – removing the need to use a computer.

Depending on your usage, the PM-400 may be a bit pricey to maintain, and print sizes are limited when you compare it to a larger inkjet printer. A replacement cartridge costs $33, which has enough yield for 100 4 x 6 prints ($40 a pack). However, the PM-400 is easy to use and portable, and makes some of the best prints we’ve seen.

Our full review

