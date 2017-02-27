Facebook TV app lets you watch videos and live-streams on a Samsung Smart TV

Why it matters to you Facebook's new Samsung Smart TV app offers a convenient way to watch videos and live-streams from people and Pages on a bigger screen.

You can now tune into Facebook videos from your friends, and global live broadcasts, on your TV — if you own a Samsung Smart TV that is.

On Monday, the South Korean electronics manufacturer announced that the social network’s much-touted new app is exclusively available on its line-up of Smart TVs at launch. Facebook also plans to bring the app to Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Samsung describes the Facebook video app as a new way to enjoy a mix of personal and public broadcasts on the biggest screen in your home. The app is available on all of the company’s 2015-2017 Samsung Smart TV models, including its new QLED TV range.

“It is a pleasure to bring the world’s social network to Samsung Smart TV users, as well as continue to see the value of Samsung Smart TV, as a platform, growing,” said Sangsook Han, Vice President of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

Users can access the app by logging into their Samsung Smart Hub and downloading it, after which they will be required to enter a one-time Facebook login. The app offers videos shared by your network of Facebook friends, along with clips from Pages, top Live Videos from around the world, and recommended content based on your interests.

Facebook is currently busy ramping up its video offering. The company is reportedly in advanced talks to bring Major League Baseball games to its new app and desktop and mobile video tab. It also recently secured a deal with Univision to broadcast 46 games from popular Mexican soccer league Liga MX.

Last week, the web giant revealed how it plans to incentivize publishers (including Live video creators and media companies) to create more visual content using ad revenue-sharing. For viewers, this will essentially result in having to sit through several potential ad breaks during longer live and pre-recorded broadcasts on the Facebook app.