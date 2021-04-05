Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for April 2021

If you like premium tech but don’t want to pay premium prices, then one of the best ways to save is by buying last year’s gadgets after the newest stuff releases. The iPhone 12 series just dropped last October, so 2021 is a great time to shop for cheap iPhone 11 deals, So, if you’re shopping for cheap iPhone 11 deals, we’ve got ’em all right here. The smartphone deals below specifically feature some juicy discounts on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max; you can snag an insane refurbished iPhone deal too; if you want to see what else is on tap, check out our full iPhone deals roundup as well.

iPhone 11 vs. iPhone 12

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max represent Apple’s 2019 flagship lineup. In keeping with its recent release strategy, Apple rolled out three devices: The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 is the standard and most budget-friendly flagship, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro is the premium (and slightly smaller) model, and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the up-sized version of the Pro and the most expensive of the bunch. All three phones run on the A13 Bionic chip, with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max featuring an upgraded camera module, better displays, and extra storage options.

In 2020, Apple shook things up a bit by dropping four new devices: The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The biggest difference between this release and the previous one was the addition of the pocket-sized 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, no doubt spurred on by the warm reception that the 4.7-inch second-gen 2020 iPhone SE received among people who have been clamoring for smaller phones (despite having a larger display, the iPhone 12 Mini is about the same size overall as the iPhone SE thanks to its slimmed-down bezels).

All iPhone 12 models pack Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chip, and like the iPhone 11 lineup, the differences between models boil down to size, cameras, displays, and storage capacity (with the more expensive Pro models boasting some upgrades over the standard 12 and 12 Mini). Along with a faster processor, the iPhone 12 lineup features higher resolution touchscreens and improved camera modules over the iPhone 11 models. The iPhone 12 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPhone 11 overall, but owing to its trimmer bezels, it sports the same 6.1-inch screen size. The iPhone 12’s superior OLED display has a higher resolution, however, at 2,532 x 1,170 pixels (460 pixels per inch) in contrast to the iPhone 11 LCD display’s 1,792 x 828 resolution (326 pixels per inch).

The iPhone 12 also improves upon the iPhone 11’s camera module with a new ultrawide lens but retails for $799 whereas the iPhone 11 launched with an MSRP of $699. If you’re struggling to choose between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 and their variants then you’ll have to decide if those upgrades are worth the premium you’ll pay. There are naturally going to be more (and better) iPhone 11 deals out there right now given that it’s a last-gen device and the iPhone 12 only recently hit the market. If cost is your primary concern, you want a premium flagship on a budget, and you aren’t picky about the latest and greatest features, the iPhone 11 is an easy choice.

The waters get a little murkier if you’re deciding between the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro, as the 11 Pro and Pro Max are still fairly expensive in 2020 — and if you’re paying extra because you want the high-end model, it might be worth it to splurge on one of the new and improved devices (or even the standard iPhone 12). On the other hand, the performance gap between the iPhone 11 Pro and 12 Pro isn’t as large as that of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11: Both are about the same overall size and weight and both feature Super Retina OLED displays, although thinner bezels mean that the iPhone 12 Pro’s 2,532 x 1,170 460 ppi screen sits at 6.1 inches in contrast to the iPhone 11 Pro’s 2,436 x 1,125 pixels 458ppi display which measures 5.8 inches.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and 12 Pro also come loaded with the same amount of RAM, the same storage options, and very similar camera modules, the primary difference under the hood being the new A14 Bionic chip versus the last-gen A13 Bionic processor. Both are highly capable phones with launch prices of $999; in our opinion, the best choice for you will boil down to which one is the better bargain. The plethora of iPhone 11 deals up for grabs right now tips the needle in the direction of the 2019 flagship.

