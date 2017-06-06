25 awesome iPhone games you need to play

Update: Added Banner Saga 2, Fire Emblem Heroes, TypeShift, To the Moon, and Old Man’s Journey.
If you’re a gamer, there is no better phone to buy than the iPhone. Both the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus brought bigger screens to iOS, but it’s the success of the App Store that makes the iPhone such a great platform for gaming. With more than a million apps, the gaming options on the iPhone are nearly limitless. But finding the best titles isn’t always easy.
Not every game in Apple’s massive library is worth a $1 — or your time, for that matter. Lucky for you, we’ve taken on the burden of sorting through the sea of titles to bring you some of our favorite games, whether you’re looking for a casual puzzler or something a bit more biblical.
Action & Adventure games
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth ($15)
This Legend of Zelda-inspired dungeon crawler, from the creator of Super Meat Boy, follows young Isaac as he escapes to the basement in an effort to avoid being sacrificed by his crazy mother. The arcade-y game’s fast pace, deep pool of power-ups, and dark soundtrack make it an excellent choice, even when you consider the lofty price tag.
Love You To Bits ($4)
When a tiny human explorer’s robot girlfriend is sucked into space and dismembered (in a totally PG way), you’ve got to scour the galaxy to rebuild her. This endearing adventure game boasts clever puzzles, incredibly cute artwork, and a storyline that will tug at your heart strings.
The Silent Age
When custodian Joe Average encounters a dying man, he finds himself in the midst of a time travel plot to save mankind. It’s an understated thriller with a unique paper aesthetic and a series of enthralling, atmospheric settings. Oh, and there are puzzles, too.
Limbo ($5)
A terrific, touch-controlled platform game, Limbo is a stunning saga of a boy who wanders through a haunting industrial jungle. There’s no explanation, no dialogue, and no shortage of horrendous surprises. It’s the kind of game that stumps you for hours until something clicks and you suddenly realize how simple the answer was.
Walking Dead: The Game
Although set in the same universe as the blockbuster AMC show, Telltale’s title is more about characters, exploration, and quick-wit puzzles than mindlessly killing zombies with the closest boomstick. The award-winning game forces you to make difficult decisions that often endanger your group of survivors.
Horizon Chase
Here’s a nostalgia-inducing racer that still plays like a dream, while incorporating some modern elements into the mix. From the game’s aesthetics to its soundtrack, Horizon Chase admirably harks back to classic racers like Outrun and Top Gear.
Vikings: an Archer’s Journey ($3)
In Vikings: an Archer’s Journey you control the character Nott, a Valkyrie who has been sent to the Underworld by the Viking gods. You must use your keen archery skills to conquer the enemies you encounter along the way.
To the Moon ($5)
To the Moon originally debuted on PC, but was recently ported to iOS. It’s a beautiful story about memory, life, and having no regrets, one centered around two scientists who dive into the memories of a dying patient to help him achieve his last wish. While the game may appear to be an RPG like Secret of Mana, it actually has more in common with a point-and-click adventure title. It’s purely story-driven, but it will surely stick with you long after you’ve finished playing. The outstanding soundtrack just makes it even more worthwhile.
Old Man’s Journey ($5)
Like To the Moon, Old Man’s Journey is a game that sets out to tell a very specific story about life and the choices we make (or don’t). You follow the titular Old Man as he travels across the country, aiding him along the way by altering the hills and landscapes in front of him, and interacting with the objects and people he meets. Gorgeous locations, brought to life with hand-drawn art and animations, will ensure your attention never diverts from the story being told. It’s short, simple, and may be a welcome change of pace from other games that have debuted this year.
Puzzle games
TypeShift
Part word search, part crossword puzzle, part anagram, TypeShift challenges your vocabulary and your ability to recognize words in jumbled letters. It presents rows and columns of letters that can be “shifted” up and down to form words between three and seven characters long. In the game’s traditional mode, all letters need to be used at least once before you can progress, while the more difficult Clue Puzzles provides a crossword-style list of hints to guide you to the proper answers. If you’re a fan of crosswords, word searches, or simply discovering new words, TypeShift is a game you need to check out.
Monument Valley ($4)
Can you guide princess Ida through a series of impossible architectural wonders in this Escher-inspired puzzler? It’s a relaxing, gorgeous, accessible game that never gets too challenging. Remember Wonderputt? Like that, but without the golf ball.
PinOut!
Sometimes old school analog games make the digital transition seamlessly. Don’t be fooled, however; this isn’t your classic pinball app. PinOut features an array of pinball layouts that are as visually appealing as they are difficult to master.
Scribblenauts Unlimited ($5)
Use your magic notebook and your imagination to conjure helpful things and creatures into existence and solve a series of increasingly tricky puzzles. You can summon almost anything you can imagine (literally), from cows made of chocolate to giant toasters. This is a God dream.
Cut the Rope: Magic ($1)
This sequel sees Om Nom taking on an evil wizard to claim his candy, bringing new layers of complexity to the physics-based puzzles. Here, you’ll transform Om Nom into several different forms, using new abilities to eat candy, and stuff. Pretty good for just $1.
Roofbot: Puzzler On The Roof ($3)
This is one of the most popular puzzle games on the app store at the moment. Unlike many other puzzle based apps, the map changes with each consequential move. This means any given action can either help achieve your objective or actually trap you within your own configuration. Still, naming the protagonist “roofie” was a bold move.
Role-playing games
Banner Saga ($10)
A beautifully-drawn game where every decision is life or death and the characters are so deep you’ll feel lost when one of your heroes falls — and more importantly — proud when they survive. Replete with difficult choices and punishing combat, it’s Oregon Trail mixed with a battle RPG, and it’s awesome.
Banner Saga 2 ($10)
Banner Saga 2 continues the story of its predecessor, and maintains the art direction, tone, and gameplay that made the first game such a hit. It carries over the choices, consequences, and characters you came to know in the first game, and you get to know the new characters and the Horseborn race, who join you in your perilous journey across the country.
Fire Emblem Heroes
The long-running Nintendo series makes its way to iOS devices with Fire Emblem Heroes, and brings with it a new tale that brings together characters new and old. Fan favorites Marth, Lucina, Camilla, Lyn, and many others can join the fray in this role-playing title, but unlike the main entries the series is known for, you won’t have to worry about permanently losing your characters when you make a poor choice in the middle of a battle. As the legendary summoner, you must test your luck as you try to call forth the strength you need to save the Kingdom of Askr.
Dust: An Elysian Tail ($6)
You’ll fall in love with the hand-painted beauty of this intriguing world. As you embark upon an action-packed adventure of discovery, you’ll take control of a warrior named Dust, encountering vicious boss battles and friendly talking critters. The controls on iOS could work better, but the game is special either way.
Evoland ($5)
Evoland is an enjoyable modern adventure RPG. The game starts out in full monochrome. As you progress through the game, your character unlocks new technologies and game play systems. This improves the initial monochrome to full 3D graphics allowing you to in essence “live” the evolution of gaming.
Platforming games
Super Mario Run
Nintendo’s first official release for iOS sees the mustachioed marvel in a new role — namely, flying through levels at maximum velocity. The free version is a bit lacking, but a one-time investment of $10 unlocks the whole Mushroom Kingdom for your speed-running pleasure.
Badland ($1)
This is a compelling fusion of gorgeous artwork, accessible gameplay, and clever design. You have to guide your hedgehog-like creatures through a deadly forest teeming with life and machines.
Robot Unicorn Attack 2
The second installment of the tongue-in-cheek Robot Unicorn Attack sports more than just updated visuals. New challenges and customization add depth to the endless runner, one set to Erasure’s “Always.”
Strategy games
SteamWorld Heist ($10)
In this unique, turn-based strategy game, you won’t choose abilities from a boring static list. Instead, you’ll aim your weapons at walls and ceilings, looking to ricochet ridiculous shots into robotic space pirates. Shoot ‘n’ loot has never felt so rewarding.
Clash of Clans
Build up your settlement, plan your defenses, raise an army, and guide your tribe to victory against nasty goblins or other clan leaders. It’s a good combination of slow planning and quick, chaotic battles. Unfortunately, the pay-to-win structure is irksome.
