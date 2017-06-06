25 awesome iPhone games you need to play

Update: Added Banner Saga 2, Fire Emblem Heroes, TypeShift, To the Moon, and Old Man’s Journey.

If you’re a gamer, there is no better phone to buy than the iPhone. Both the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus brought bigger screens to iOS, but it’s the success of the App Store that makes the iPhone such a great platform for gaming. With more than a million apps, the gaming options on the iPhone are nearly limitless. But finding the best titles isn’t always easy.

Not every game in Apple’s massive library is worth a $1 — or your time, for that matter. Lucky for you, we’ve taken on the burden of sorting through the sea of titles to bring you some of our favorite games, whether you’re looking for a casual puzzler or something a bit more biblical.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth ($15) This Legend of Zelda-inspired dungeon crawler, from the creator of Super Meat Boy, follows young Isaac as he escapes to the basement in an effort to avoid being sacrificed by his crazy mother. The arcade-y game’s fast pace, deep pool of power-ups, and dark soundtrack make it an excellent choice, even when you consider the lofty price tag. Download now from: iTunes

Love You To Bits ($4) When a tiny human explorer’s robot girlfriend is sucked into space and dismembered (in a totally PG way), you’ve got to scour the galaxy to rebuild her. This endearing adventure game boasts clever puzzles, incredibly cute artwork, and a storyline that will tug at your heart strings. Download now from: iTunes

The Silent Age When custodian Joe Average encounters a dying man, he finds himself in the midst of a time travel plot to save mankind. It’s an understated thriller with a unique paper aesthetic and a series of enthralling, atmospheric settings. Oh, and there are puzzles, too. Download now from: iTunes

Limbo ($5) A terrific, touch-controlled platform game, Limbo is a stunning saga of a boy who wanders through a haunting industrial jungle. There’s no explanation, no dialogue, and no shortage of horrendous surprises. It’s the kind of game that stumps you for hours until something clicks and you suddenly realize how simple the answer was. Download now from: iTunes

Walking Dead: The Game Although set in the same universe as the blockbuster AMC show, Telltale’s title is more about characters, exploration, and quick-wit puzzles than mindlessly killing zombies with the closest boomstick. The award-winning game forces you to make difficult decisions that often endanger your group of survivors. Download now from: iTunes

Horizon Chase Here’s a nostalgia-inducing racer that still plays like a dream, while incorporating some modern elements into the mix. From the game’s aesthetics to its soundtrack, Horizon Chase admirably harks back to classic racers like Outrun and Top Gear. Download now from: iTunes

Vikings: an Archer’s Journey ($3) In Vikings: an Archer’s Journey you control the character Nott, a Valkyrie who has been sent to the Underworld by the Viking gods. You must use your keen archery skills to conquer the enemies you encounter along the way. Download now from: iTunes

To the Moon ($5) To the Moon originally debuted on PC, but was recently ported to iOS. It’s a beautiful story about memory, life, and having no regrets, one centered around two scientists who dive into the memories of a dying patient to help him achieve his last wish. While the game may appear to be an RPG like Secret of Mana, it actually has more in common with a point-and-click adventure title. It’s purely story-driven, but it will surely stick with you long after you’ve finished playing. The outstanding soundtrack just makes it even more worthwhile. Download now from: iTunes