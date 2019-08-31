Apple

Apple’s iPad is seeing some substantial discounts in Labor Day sales across the web this year, in some cases the lowest prices yet. We’ve spotted deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on nearly every model, some saving you as much as $200 off retail.

We have the best discounts on both sizes of the latest model iPad Pro as well as the original iPad to share, so let’s get started.

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Gray – $674

2018 iPad Pro 11-inch

The smaller new iPad Pro is essentially the same size as the previous model, but with a half-inch of additional screen space. Apple did this by shrinking the bezel all around, and removing the Touch ID button at the bottom: You now use Face ID to log in just like on modern iPhones. The newest iPad Pros are also significantly faster than previous generations.

The iPad Pro operates on a 2.39 GHz Hexa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, and on the 11-inch model you get a screen resolution of 2,224 x 1,668. The Retina Display looks sharper than ever, and it is all-around a considerable upgrade from previous versions. Right now, the best deal is on the 64GB Wi-Fi in Space Gray over at Amazon for just $674, marked down from $799.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular – $900

amazon 4th of july sale apple ipad pro 12 9 inch wi fi 256gb space gray latest model 1

For the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon again is your best bet for the best deal. While Best Buy has the best deal for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, we think you should spend the extra $50 on Amazon and get yourself the 64GB Wi-Fi+Cellular model. You’ll be much happier with your purchase in the end.

The iPad Pro in our opinion becomes far more useful with the addition of LTE data. Think of it as an always-connected MacBook Pro with its keyboard chopped off: The screen size is just a tad smaller than the smallest MacBook Pros, but you’ll barely notice. You’ll be able to use more than one app at once with ease, and the speedy processor will be able to keep up even with the most processor-intensive apps. If you have the money, go for this iPad Pro over the smaller one.

iPad Wi-Fi 32GB – $249

apple ipad latest models gold variant amazon deal wi fi cellular 32gb model

The original iPad is seeing some substantial discounts this Labor Day, with Walmart selling all three colors of the 32GB Wi-Fi iPad — Space Gray, Silver, and Gold — for just $249, a savings of $80. The nice thing about the latest iPads is that you no longer need an iPad Pro to take advantage of Apple Pencil — any new iPad supports the stylus now.

The screen size is a bit smaller than the iPad Pros at 9.7 inches, and the A10 Fusion processor, while quick, is not as fast as what you’ll find in the iPad Pro. But for the average user, the original iPad is a great device, and right now is at the cheapest we’ve seen it so far.

