Best Chromebook accessories

A high-quality Chromebook deserves great accessories to make it even easier to use — and many Chromebooks really need them! The ultraportable laptops are affordable and great for school or light professional work, but they don’t always have the storage and connections that people need for important tasks. Other accessories can also add safety and valuable new capabilities. After reviewing dozens of Chromebook laptops and far more accessories, here are our favorite accessories for yourself or as gifts.

Note: If you want to make sure an accessory will work with your Chromebook, Google recently announced its Works with Chromebook program, which is designed to do exactly that. Look for that label when shopping and you won’t have to worry about compatibility issues.

Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select with Adapter

The most affordable Chromebooks tend to sacrifice a lot of storage space to help save money and make the laptops even more portable. This isn’t always a problem if you use plenty of cloud services, but it does mean storage can run out more easily on a Chromebook than other computers. This 128GB microSD card can help fill in the gaps by providing a lot of extra, removable storage space. If your Chromebook doesn’t have a microSD card reader, this bundle includes a handy example, too.

Aukey USB C Hub 6-in-1 Adapter

Chromebooks can be a little short on ports, and users may need a lot more than just an SD card slot. This Aukey hub is the perfect companion for those who need a lot of connections. It’s a USB-C hub with HDMI, SD/microSD, and three USB-A 3.1 ports for anything you might need. Add a computer monitor, increase your storage, hook up accessories, and share connections with friends. It’s highly recommended for versatile Chromebook use.

Mancro Laptop Backpack

There are many laptop bags that are a good fit for Chromebooks, and we encourage you to check out our full list of top picks, but this Mancro model is particularly easy to recommend. It’s very affordable and includes a USB charging port, anti-theft locks, and lots of pockets for tablets, books, binders, wallets, etc. Laptops up to 15.6 inches should fit just fine. It’s an excellent choice for school or as a professional tote.

Anker Powerline+ Cable

You may find that your Chromebook charging cables aren’t quite adequate for your situation. This Powerline cable is perfect for newer Chromebooks that use USB-C ports for charging. Not only is it longer than your traditional cables at six feet, but it also has a tough double-braided nylon exterior. All charging cables should be like this, but until they are, this is a great accessory to pick up for your Chromebook, especially when it comes to charging up your mobile devices.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse

Sure, your Chromebook needs a mouse, but why settle when you can get a great mouse? The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is a great pick for Chromebooks, especially with its “anywhere” features like 4,000 DPI and dark field sensor that allow you to use the mouse on a variety of surfaces, no matter where you are working. The mouse includes a rechargeable battery that can last up to 70 days and can connect via Bluetooth or USB. For a wider range of options, consult our full list of favorite wireless mice.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones

Those seeking some audio privacy while working on their Chromebooks will love these high-end noise-canceling headphones from Sony. They block out environment noise and give you great Bluetooth-based sound with a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 30 hours. They also have cool control features, including touch controls for tracks and volume, as well as a “cover the right ear cup” motion that instantly quiets volume so you can hear conversations in the room. Take a look at some of our other favorite wireless headphones here.

Elecjet PowerPie Power Bank

You don’t want to be stuck somewhere with a dying Chromebook just as you’re about ready to finish a project. This reliable USB-C power bank is an ideal fit for laptops and will help recharge quickly when you need it, providing around 10 hours of extra time for your device. It recharges in just 2.5 hours too, and is compact enough to easily carry around (especially with a laptop bag like the one we mentioned above). Look at other excellent power banks in our full list to get an idea of alternatives.

Kensington USB-C to HDMI 4k Adapter

Remember when we mentioned above that Google is starting a Works with Chromebook program? Kensington is one of the early members and has a whole list of items that are guaranteed to work perfectly with Chromebooks. One of our favorites is this super-handy USB-C to HDMI adapter. If you don’t need a full hub but still want to stream video to a nearby TV for entertainment or presentations, this adapter will be a key part of your Chromebook kit.

Duragadget Laptop Cleaning Kit

On-the-go Chromebooks can get a little dirty. This simple cleaning kit will make sure you have the basics to keep your laptop clean over time, including a little brush to wipe dirt out of the cracks or keyboard.

For more tips on cleaning laptops, check out our guides to cleaning screens and keyboards.

