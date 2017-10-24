The ultimate Black Friday Guide: All the hottest deals, none of the junk

Calling Black Friday the Super Bowl of commerce is like calling the sun “kind of hot.” Every year, on the morning after Thanksgiving, consumers across America wake up in the darkness of early morning, bellies full of half-digested turkey, and sprint to their favorite stores, hoping to nab items at ridiculously low prices. In this consumer Bacchanal, time is of the essence. The crowds are massive and supplies limited, so knowing what you want and where to get it can save you time and headaches. You wouldn’t want to wait in front of Best Buy for three hours only to get in and find the Nintendo Switch is sold out, would you?

Let the annual Digital Trends Black Friday guide help you sift through the vast array of deals to discover the best ones. As Black Friday approaches (spreading out across the horizon like a stampede of storm clouds), we’ll scour the internet for the best deals, whether you are looking for audiophile-quality headphones, you want to impress your guests with a giant 4K TV, or you just need a snazzy new iPad, we’ve got you covered.

Last year’s Black Friday deals included bargains from some of the biggest retailers around, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, and the sales numbers were staggering. According to CNBC, more people stated their intent to go shopping on Black Friday 2016 than voted in the presidential election! If you plan to go shopping on Black Friday 2017, expect a lot of competition for the hottest goods.

Note that, while Black Friday is a great time to snag cheap goods, the sweet smell of deals can also lead people to behave a bit wildly. If you’re out shopping in a crowd, don’t abandon basic etiquette out of hunger for goods, and certainly don’t trample anyone in a mad dash to grab an item, no matter how quickly the stock is vanishing. That new TV isn’t worth suffering an injury, or harming someone else. Besides, retail workers will be stressed enough without a riot on aisle 3. When possible, save yourself the stress and order online!

We will update this guide regularly with more of our favorite deals each day, from a variety of retailers. Also, please note that because most of these deals are in-store only, there are not always links. We will add links as they become available.

MOST DEALS ARE IN STORE. WE PROVIDE LINKS FOR GUIDANCE ONLY. THEY MAY NOT REFLECT THE DISCOUNTED PRICE.