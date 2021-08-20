While it took longer than most years, Activision has finally revealed and opened up pre-orders for this year’s installment of the mega-popular Call of Duty franchise, this time titled Call of Duty: Vanguard. Jumping back to their old stomping grounds of WWII, we have finally gotten our first glimpses of what this game will be like via Warzone, as well as the release date of November 5. While anything beyond the setting is still mostly shrouded in mystery, most people know what to expect from this franchise by now in terms of gameplay, multiplayer, and campaigns.

As is to be expected from a massive title like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision is offering the game in a few different editions that each offer their own bonuses at different price points. The one thing they all have in common, though, is that pre-ordering is the only way to get into the multiplayer beta for the game ahead of launch. For all the other details on what each edition is, how much they cost, and where you can buy them, we’ll give you all the details below.

Where can I pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Vanguard are up on the three major platform-exclusive storefronts, those being the PlayStation store, Xbox store, and on the PC through Battlenet. No matter what platform you are pre-ordering on, you will have the choice of three different editions, except PC only has two for reasons that will become obvious in a moment. For now, digitally pre-ordering is the only way to go, so you will either need to log into your account and go to your platform’s storefront on your PC, or into the store via the console itself to find the edition you want and pre-order there. Here’s how each edition breaks down.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Standard edition

This edition is available for all three platforms and is your most basic version of the game. It comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard, early access to the previously mentioned multiplayer beta, a Mastercraft Blueprint to use in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, the operator Arthur Kingsley to use in Cold War and Warzone, and the Frontline weapons pack. Bear in mind, however, that if you pick this edition on either PlayStation or Xbox, you will only get the last-gen version of the game, meaning PS4 or Xbox One. It will run you $60.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle

This edition is exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox players since, well, PC doesn’t really have multiple generations to pick from. Aside from all the perks of the Standard edition, this version gives you the option to play on either last- or current-gen systems, so PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as five hours of 2WXP to use. Like most current-gen games, it will set you back a bit more at $70.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate edition

Finally, we come to the big boy, the Ultimate edition. Naturally, you’ll get everything from the previous editions, including both gen versions if you’re on console, but two important extras. First is an extra five hours of 2XP, but also the Vanguard Battle Pass Bundle. While we don’t know exactly what this bundle will entail, for hardcore Call of Duty players, it will likely be worth the $100 to lock down.

