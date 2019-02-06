Digital Trends
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand’s crossover obsession

Stephen Edelstein
Cadillac is scrambling to respond to market trends by shifting from sedans to crossovers. It recently launched the millennial-chasing XT4, and will soon follow it up with the family-oriented XT6. In between sits the XT5, and to ensure this model doesn’t get lost in the shuffle, Cadillac is launching a new Sport package at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport doesn’t get any mechanical upgrades to actually make it sportier. Instead, the XT5 gets styling features to bring it in line with the XT4 and XT6, which have Sport packages of their own. Notable items include a gloss black grille, LED headlights, and 20-inch wheels finished in Technical Gray. The interior gets sport pedals and diamond-cut aluminum trim.

The Sport package can be added to the Luxury or Premium Luxury trim levels, but isn’t available on the base model, or the range-topping Platinum trim level. The Luxury model gets standard heated leather front seats, heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Bose eight-speaker audio system, and a power liftgate with memory feature. The Premium Luxury adds navigation and front-seat ventilation. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot are standard across the board.

The sole engine available in the XT5 remains a 3.6-liter V6, which produces 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. The engine features a start-stop system and cylinder deactivation — which shuts off two cylinders under light loads — in the name of better gas mileage. EPA-rated fuel economy of 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway) is about average for the class.

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport adds $2,995 to the Luxury trim level, and $1,995 to the Premium Luxury trim level. The Luxury trim level starts at $49,490, and the Premium Luxury starts at $55,190. Both prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is in flux. The brand’s CT6 sedan may disappear as part of an aggressive cost-cutting scheme, and Cadillac is trying to pivot from a focus on sedans to crossovers. Cadillac plans to launch a new car roughly every six months through 2021. One of those new models will be the luxury brand’s first electric car.

