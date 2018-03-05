Geneva 2018: What to expect from Audi, BMW, Porsche, and more

Share

Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Every year, Geneva hosts one of the biggest and most important car shows in the world. The Geneva Auto Show is where companies from all over the automotive spectrum convene to flaunt their latest and greatest creations. Anything goes: supercars, electric commuters, rugged SUVs, humble econoboxes, and futuristic concepts. We’ve even seen machines that run on liquid salt – no joke.

Part of the show’s appeal is that it’s held in Switzerland, a nation known for making watches, cheese, and chocolate … but not cars. The brand-neutral nature of the event places everyone on equal footing, something we can’t say about the trade shows held in Germany, France, China, or the United States.

This year’s Geneva show runs from March 8 to the 18, though we’ll kick off our live coverage when the event opens its doors to the press on the 6 and the 7 – Tuesday and Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a rundown of what we expect to find basking under the convention center lights next week.

The highlights

Audi digitally remastered the A6. Now in its fifth generation, the sedan receives evolutionary styling updates that bring it in line with the company’s most recent design language. If you ask us, the changes are subtle but they work. Inside, the A6 gets state-of-the-art technology like the triple-screen setup also seen on the stylish A7 and next-gen handwriting recognition software.

The European-spec A6 will launch with a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine tuned to send 340 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission and, of course, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. The six-cylinder gains a trick belt starter alternator (BAS) linked to a lithium-ion battery pack to form a fuel-saving mild hybrid system.

Smarter and cleaner, the new A6 will go on sale in its home country of Germany this summer. Audi will release information about the U.S.-spec model in the coming months. The performance-flavored S- and RS-badged models will follow later in the production run.

The BMW 6 Series is dead; long live the 8 Series! Actually, the 6 Series isn’t entirely out of the picture. It recently morphed into a hatchback-sedan cross. Its sporty spirit will live on in the 8 Series, a nameplate BMW will soon resurrect after a nearly two decade-long hiatus. We got an early taste of the 8 Series coupe last year, both as a concept car and as a race car. In Geneva, we’ll see a preview of what looks like a four-door 8 Series with a fastback-like roof line. It will take the torch from the 6 Series Gran Coupe.

Attending auto shows all over the world has taught us that, with the notable exception of the stunning Villa d’Este show cars, BMW rarely builds a concept just for kicks. If you see it on the show floor, odds are it’s already well on its way to production behind the scenes. Nothing is official yet, but we’d wager the M8 Gran Coupe concept is no exception.

Jaguar’s first regular-production electric car, the I-Pace, will show its face in Geneva. The crossover stays fairly close to the eponymous concept unveiled at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. It wears a bold, daring design that resembles nothing else on the road. It’s all about packaging. Its electric motors take up considerably less space than a comparable gasoline-powered engine. Stylists took advantage of that to sculpt with a bigger emphasis on sport than on utility.

The I-Pace impresses on paper, too. It’s equipped with two electric motors that deliver 394 hp and 512 lb-ft. of torque, enough for a brisk 4.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. Its 90-kilowatt-hour battery pack delivers up to 240 miles of driving range, a figure which places the Jag between the 75D and 100D variants of the Tesla Model X.

2019 Mercedes-Benz EQC

The star of the Mercedes-Benz display in Geneva will be the first member of its newly-formed EQ sub-brand. Official details remain few and far between, but sources close to the company suggest the EQC will take the form of a crossover close to the GLC in terms of size and design. It will be entirely electric, which should give Tesla something to worry about as it designs the upcoming Model Y. The Generation EQ concept shown in 2016 sheds insight into what the model looks like.

It’s a big show for Mercedes. We’ll also see the updated C-Class, Maybach’s revised S-Class, and AMG’s take on the first new G-Class in nearly 40 years. Oh, did we mention AMG’s standalone sedan? The GT-inspired model will take the fight directly to the Porsche Panamera. It’s one of the cars we’re most excited about, especially since rumors point to an 800-hp plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Toyota Supra concept

We’ve spent years waiting for the born-again Toyota Supra. We have bad news if you’re in the same boat: It’s not quite ready. It’s almost here, though. Toyota will show what it calls a “modern racing concept” which signals its “commitment to bring back to the market” one of its most iconic sports cars. The term “concept” hints the production model is still at least a few months away from breaking cover, but the Geneva-bound design study should give us a better-than-accurate look at the next Supra.

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion

Volkswagen stopped selling a flagship sedan in 2016 when it ended production of the Phaeton, though the model left American showrooms much earlier than that. The brand still has its eye on the segment, and the I.D. Vizzion concept hints at what it has in store. We haven’t seen the real thing yet, but teaser sketches give us a decent idea of what to expect when the design study breaks cover.

It’s a long, low-slung sedan with a rakish roof line reminiscent of the Audi A7. It’s built on the MEB platform, the modular architecture developed from scratch to underpin every model that emerges from Volkswagen’s soon-to-launch electric car offensive. Don’t look for a V6 or a turbo four here; this is all battery power, all the time. And, befitting of its flagship status, it’s capable of driving autonomously.

The rest

The list of debuts planned in Switzerland also includes the second-generation BMW X4, Ferrari’s track-ready 488 Pista, Hyundai’s electric Kona and next-generation Santa Fe, the entry-level Lexus UX crossover, and Volvo’s newest station wagon. Keep an eye out for the first two-door Range Rover in decades and the updated Porsche 911 GT3 RS. It’s the current model’s swan song.

Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

That’s not all. The Geneva show is like an iceberg. There’s the part we write about and photograph, the one that’s relevant to the American market. The Euro-centric portion doesn’t receive nearly as much attention but it’s considerably bigger. This year, Renault’s Alpine division will show two new variants of its exciting, Porsche Cayman-fighting A110 coupe. One is a lighter, more driver-oriented model; the kind we dream of taking to the track. The other is a more upmarket variant with a long list of creature comforts and amenities; the kind we’d love to blast down the French Riviera in.

Peugeot will unveil the next-generation 508, a Passat-sized sedan that buyers have, up until now, either not noticed or ignored entirely. That’s set to change. The new model looks drop-dead gorgeous. And, with Peugeot’s plans to return to America taking shape, we could see it here sooner or later. Watch this space for more details on the brand’s comeback.

Smaller companies will be out in full force, too. Swiss start-up Elextra will show a 670-hp electric sedan with a zero-to-62-mph time of just 2.3 seconds. GFG Style (a company founded by Italian design master Giorgetto Giugiaro) plans to reveal an electric sedan, too, though it won’t be quite as powerful. And, tuner TechArt will display its take on the Panamera Sport Turismo.

We hear you: “what about the Americans?” Good question. Geneva is not where you typically go to ogle the latest concepts and production models from Detroit’s Big Three. Here’s why.

General Motors all but left Europe when it yanked Chevrolet out of the market and sold Opel to Peugeot. Cadillac is still there but it’s even smaller than low-volume brands like Lamborghini. Chrysler’s European division raised eyebrows with the broad scope of its failures, so it makes more sense to let better-established brands like Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and Fiat represent its parent company. Ford will head to the show with European-spec models like the Ka+ in tow. It’s a small, cheap city car that has never turned a wheel in Michigan, the Blue Oval’s home state.

With that said, anything is possible. In 2016, Chevrolet surprised us by unveiling the Corvette Grand Sport in Geneva. We’ve seen cars announced days, hours, even minutes before the show.