How much is a Tesla?

Since the first Tesla vehicle, the Roadster, hit California’s streets in 2008, the company has positioned itself as a serious contender in the future of transportation. It isn’t easy to talk about the world of electric vehicles (EVs) without Tesla being mentioned, especially since the company announced its Autopilot driving feature. But, how much will it cost you to get behind the wheel of one of these cars of the future? Tesla offers a few different vehicle models, and we’ll explore each one, breaking down the total cost.

Tesla vehicle incentives and savings

If you visit Tesla’s website, you’ll notice instantly that the company advertises two prices: The actual initial cost of the vehicle, and the cost with potential incentives and gasoline savings factored in. Incentives are any current rebates or reductions a state government might offer for purchasing an EV. Gas savings are an estimate of how much gas you will save driving the vehicle; these numbers are based on average gas prices, electricity costs, and miles driven. For this article, we will be discussing the initial cost of Tesla’s vehicles, before any state or federal incentives — and without noting money saved by switching from gas to electricity.

Tesla Model S

The Model S is Tesla’s four-door sedan. As with all Tesla vehicles, it runs entirely on electricity. It has an estimated range of up to 391 miles and a zero-to-60mph time of 2.3 seconds. The Model S can be loaded with Tesla’s latest features, including Autopilot, and it comes with free unlimited charging at Tesla Supercharger locations. However, these specifications correspond to the top-of-the-line model, so let’s bring it down to the base.

Available trims

Long Range Plus : $79,990

: $79,990 Performance: $99,990

If you opt for the Long Range Plus trim, you’ll receive a dual-motor all-wheel-drive vehicle with an adaptive air suspension system and a premium interior. For the Long Range Plus trim, you’ll be able to travel 391 miles on a single charge, reach a top speed of 155mph, and reach 60mph from a stop in 3.7 seconds. Stepping it up to the Performance trim will offer 348 miles of range on a single charge, a top speed of 163mph, and the aforementioned 2.3-second sprint to 60mph. The Performance trim also includes an enhanced interior and a carbon fiber spoiler.

Details and extras

Colors: If you like your cars in white, then you are in luck, as that color is included in the purchase price. Want another color? It’s going to cost you. Solid black, midnight silver metallic, and deep blue metallic will cost you an extra $1,500. If you love the color red, you’ll need to shell out $2,500 for the privilege.

Wheels: You can customize your Tesla with additional features to better suit your style and desires. The Model S includes 19-inch Tempest wheels, but they can be upgraded to either 19-inch Sonic Carbon Slipstream wheels ($1,500) or 21-inch Sonic Carbon Twin Turbine wheels ($4,500). Note that the Sonic Carbon Twin Turbine wheels will decrease your range by about 22 miles.

Interior: The standard All Black Carbon Fiber Decor interior is included in the purchase price of your Model S. However, you can opt for either the Black and White Carbon Fiber Decor or a Cream Oak Wood Decor for an extra $1,500.

Autopilot: Keeping a close eye on those self-driving features? The Model S includes Autopilot out of the gate, allowing your car to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically, while taking note of other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. You can also add the full self-driving feature with automatic highway driving, auto lane changing, auto parking, and the ability to recognize traffic-controlled intersections and summon itself within a parking lot. The total for such an intelligent car: $7,000. Keep in mind that, despite its name, full self-driving does not turn the Model S into an autonomous car.

Model S (base): $79,990

Model S (fully loaded): $115,490

Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 is positioned as Tesla’s entry-level four-door sedan. When fully loaded, the Model 3 can still boast impressive specs with a range of 322 miles and a zero-to-60mph time of 3.2 seconds — nothing to laugh at here. Its top speed checks in at 162mph, which makes it slower than the Model S, but it’s hard to complain with this car’s more wallet-friendly pricing. Sadly, however, the Model 3 does not include free access to Tesla’s Supercharger network — you’ll need to pay for that ability.

Available trims

Standard Range Plus: $39,990

$39,990 Long Range: $48,990

$48,990 Performance: $56,990

The base, Standard Range Plus variant will net you a 250-mile range, a 140mph top speed, and a zero-to-60mph time of 5.3 seconds. It’s worth noting that this model is rear-wheel drive. You can also opt for a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain available on the Long Range and Performance versions. The Long Range trim will bump up your range to 322 miles while giving you a slightly higher 145mph top speed and a slightly decreased zero-to-60mph time of 4.4 seconds. If you want the ultimate performance, the Performance trim will retain the same range and maximum speed as the Long Range mode, but decreases the zero-to-60mph time even further to 3.2 seconds.

Note that the interiors provided within these three trims are slightly different. All three will net you adjustable front heated seats, a tinted glass roof, and power folding heated mirrors, but the Long Range and Performance models come with a few upgrades. Both of the higher-end models include rear heated seats, a premium 14-speaker (plus one subwoofer) sound system, LED fog lights, and interior floor mats. The Premium Connectivity service is also upgraded from a 30-day trial to a one-year free subscription.

Details and extras

Performance Upgrade: Your Model 3 Performance isn’t the fastest in town, Tesla also offers a Performance Upgrade for the Performance trim — a bit redundant, no? The upgrade will give you 20-inch gray performance wheels, performance brakes, a carbon fiber spoiler, a lowered suspension, aluminum alloy pedals, and an increased top speed of 162mph. However, here’s the best part — the upgrade is completely free.

Colors: Like other Teslas, white is the only color included in the price tag, and other colors will cost you. Selecting a solid black, midnight silver metallic, or deep blue metallic paint job will set you back $1,000. A red exterior will demand $2,000.

Wheels: By default, the Model 3 sports Tesla’s 18-inch Aero wheels, but you can upgrade your rims to 19-inch sport wheels for a price of $1,500.

Interior: A standard all-black interior is included in the purchase price of your Model 3. However, you can opt for a black-and-white version for an extra $1,000.

Autopilot: The Model 3 includes Autopilot out of the gate, allowing your car to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically while taking note of other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. You can also add on the full self-driving feature with automatic highway driving, auto lane changing, auto parking, and the ability to recognize traffic-controlled intersections and summon itself within a parking lot. The full self-driving capability package will set you back $7,000. Here again, it does not turn the Model 3 into a fully autonomous car.

Model 3 (base): $39,990

Model 3 (fully loaded): $66,990

Tesla Model X

The family car with style is the Tesla Model X. This mid-size crossover can seat up to seven individuals and features a range of up to 351 miles; it’s excellent for road tripping with the kids. You may also know the Model X as the impressive car with Falcon Wing doors that appear to emerge from the side of the vehicle like wings. For those who love traveling, the Model X can also tow up to 5,000 pounds and trek 88 cubic feet of gear. The trade-off is that you can’t fit a roof rack on it.

Available trims

Long Range Plus: $84,990

$84,990 Performance: $104,990

Jump into the base Long Range Plus trim, and you’ll be able to get 351 miles before your battery pack dies. You’ll be able to reach a top speed of 155mph during that trip, and take off from zero to 60mph in only 4.4 seconds. Have a need for speed and don’t mind losing some range? The Performance trim downgrades your range to 305 miles, but increases the top speed to 163mph and while getting to 60mph from a stop in 2.6 seconds. The Performance trim also includes enhanced interior styling.

Details and extras

Colors: Similar to other the Tesla Model S, the white color option is included in the price tag, but different colors will require opening your wallet. A solid black, midnight silver metallic, or deep blue metallic paint job will set you back $1,500, while a red exterior will take $2,500.

Wheels: By default, the Model X includes 20-inch Silver wheels, but you can upgrade to the 20-inch Two-Tone Slipstream wheels for $2,000. If you’ve got $5,500 to spare, you can also opt for the 22-inch Onyx Black Wheels, but they will decrease your range by 33 miles.

Interior: A Black Carbon Fiber Decor interior is included in the purchase price of your Model X. However, you can opt for a Black and White version or Cream with Oak Wood variant for an extra $1,500. You can also select your seating arrangement with the Model X, including a five-seat interior for no additional charge. A six-seat interior will cost you another $6,500, while a seven-seat interior will cost you $3,500. And yes, we find it odd that the seven-seat interior is cheaper, too.

Autopilot: The Model X includes Autopilot out of the gate, allowing your car to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically, while taking note of other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. You can also add on the full self-driving feature with automatic highway driving, auto lane changing, auto parking, and the ability to recognize traffic-controlled intersections and summon itself within a parking lot. The cost of all these features is another $7,000.

Model X (base): $84,990

Model X (fully loaded): $124,990

Tesla Model Y

The last vehicle currently in production and available for purchase on Tesla’s roster is a crossover named Model Y. For some, it’s a perfect marriage of size between the Model 3 and Model X. The Model Y offers 68 cubic feet of cargo space and can travel up to 316 miles on a charge. Somehow, it still manages to fit seven passengers, while achieving a zero-to-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 145mph. Here’s the cost breakdown.

Available trims

Long Range: $52,990

$52,990 Performance: $60,990

The Model Y can be purchased in one of two trims: Long Range or Performance. The Long Range model will set you back at $52,990, but it will propel you forward with a range of 316 miles at a top speed of 135mph. The sprint from zero to 60mph clocks in at an extremely respectable 4.8 seconds. Jump up to the Performance model for $60,990, and your range will stay about the same at 315 miles, but you’ll be able to achieve a top speed of 145mph and your zero-to-60mph time will also decrease to 3.5 seconds.

Details and extras

Performance Upgrade: Want to go even faster? Tesla offers a Performance upgrade upon its Performance trim. The upgrade will give you 21-inch Uberturbine wheels, performance brakes, a lowered suspension, aluminum alloy pedals, and an increased top speed of 155mph. And just like the Model 3, the upgrade is completely free.

Colors: Tesla continues to charge you for colors, with only white included in the base price. A solid black, midnight silver metallic, or deep blue metallic option will cost an additional $1,000, while red will run you $2,000.

Wheels: The Model Y includes 19-inch Gemini wheels, but you can upgrade to the 20-inch Induction wheels for another $2,000.

Tow Hitch: Planning on doing some towing? The Model Y can pull up to 3,500 pounds. Adding the hitch to your vehicle will request another $1,000 from your wallet.

Interior: A black interior is included in the purchase price of your Model Y. However, you can opt for a black-and-white version for an extra $1,000. You can only purchase the Model Y with a five-seat interior at this time, but a seven-seat model will be available in 2021, costing you another $3,000 if selected.

Autopilot: The Model Y includes Autopilot out of the gate, allowing your car to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically, while taking note of other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. You can also add on the full self-driving feature with automatic highway driving, auto lane changing, auto parking, and the ability to recognize traffic-controlled intersections and summon itself within a parking lot. The coolest tech feature on this car will cost you an additional $7,000.

Model Y (base): $52,990

Model Y (fully loaded): $74,990

Future vehicles (Cybertruck, Roadster, Semi)

Tesla currently has three other vehicles that we know about in its pipeline. While these cars are yet to be released, we have estimates on their pricing.

Cybertruck ($39,000-$69,000)

The upcoming Cybertruck will start at $39,000 for the single-motor RWD version, but will also offer a dual-motor AWD variant ($49,900) and a tri-motor version ($69,900). At the highest end, the Cybertruck will offer over 500 miles of estimated driving range, a zero-to-60mph time of 2.9 seconds, and a 14,000-pound towing capacity.

Roadster ($200,000-$250,000)

The upcoming Roadster, Tesla’s second dedicated sports car since the original Roadster, will set you back $200,000 (or $250,000 for the Founders Series). The Roadster will give you an outstanding 620-mile range with a top speed of over 250mph. Hitting 60mph from a stop will shoot you back in your seat in a jaw-dropping 1.9 seconds.

Semi ($150,000-$200,000)

If you’re a trucker looking to go electric, the Tesla Semi is expected to start around $150,000 with 300 miles of range and approximately $180,000 for the 500-mile model. The Founders Series will cost you $200,000. All three vehicles can currently be reserved with a down payment on Tesla’s website. And, no, before you ask, Tesla has yet to provide details about the electric ATV we saw at the Cybertruck unveiling.

