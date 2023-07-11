 Skip to main content
This 4K dash cam has GPS and Wi-Fi, and it’s $82 off for Prime Day

A manufacturer image displaying both of the cams provided with the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam as well as a peek at what the app looks like when in use.

Nobody wants to deal with a motor vehicle crash or other car trouble incident. But when such an event inevitably occurs, we like to know what happened. In detail. And preferably even if the event occurred at night. That’s right, we’re talking about 4K dash cams, of which the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam is a great choice. It’s on sale right now as part of Prime Day deals, going on right now. While this sale is on, you can get the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam for $81 off, bringing its usual $201 price down to $119.

Why you should buy a REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam

It feels similar to pick out which home security camera to get for Prime Day. Everything is presented to you in a flashy way, but the stats always seem to come second. The REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam has a 4K cam up front and a 1080p rear cam, with 170 and 140-degree viewing angles, respectively. It uses a Starvis Sensor to pick up details in nighttime and low light environments. And, the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam uses a 24-hour parking monitor system that records footage 15 seconds at a time when it detects motion throughout the night, while also recording a time lapse of your vehicle’s surroundings. It stores to a 256Gb drive, with an allowance of approximately 16 hours of total footage.

Another feature the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam has that not all of the best dash cams do is a quality GPS. It’ll help you locate where you are, track your route, and show your speeds. “No, Officer, I was not the one speeding!” It’s just another layer of due diligence in your car accident planning.

If you’re ready to get your car protected, or at least a great view of what happens when it gets hit, just tap the button below. It’ll take you to the Prime Day sale where you can get the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam for just $119. That’s $81 off of the usual $201 price and a great way to drive into the night this summer. Then, when you’re done, check out our favorite smart home Prime Day deals, because your house is worth just as much to you as your car.

