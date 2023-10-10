 Skip to main content
100+ gaming keyboard prices slashed in Best Buy’s Prime rival sale

Product image of the Fnatic STEAK65 LP low profile gaming keyboard.
Best Buy rolled out discounts for more than 100 gaming keyboards from various brands, right on time to challenge the returning Prime Day deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. You can find some of the best gaming keyboards for less than $100, as well as enjoy bargains on some of the best keyboards for writing and typing. A dependable gaming keyboard is important to maximize even the best desktop PC, so while we’ve picked our favorite offers, feel free to check out everything on sale. Complete your purchase as soon as possible to lock in the savings.

What you should buy in Best Buy’s Prime Day sale on gaming keyboards

On the more budget-friendly end, we have the , which is on our list of best gaming keyboards and is going for a very affordable $37, rather than $50. If you’d prefer something smaller on the budget end, the  is going for just $99, down from $130, and is also on our list of best 60 percent keyboards, so it’s worth picking up if you want something small. If all the dark colors are putting you off, you’ll be happy to know that the is also on sale for $130, down from $160, and comes with PBT Double-Shot keycaps, which is both unique and nice to see from time to time.

Moving up in terms of cost, the is one of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, great for gaming, and it’s going for just $100, down from $140. Another great option for gaming is the , which has unique adjustable switches and has been discounted down to $110 rather than $180. We’d also be remiss not to mention the for $574, which includes a wireless keyboard, a mouse, a gaming headset and a Blue Yeti microphone. The cost of buying all of those separately, and not on sale, would be over $600.

Finally, if you’re a big fan of making your own keyboards, you should check out the  with RGB in white, and the  in black as a base, and the  to fill them up. Sadly, Best Buy doesn’t have a ton of options for DIY mechanical keyboards and keycaps, and most of them are from Glorious, but it’s still worth clicking through and checking everything out.

