Samsung’s 34-inch Ultra-WQHD monitor is $200 off right now

If you’re looking to expand your screen real estate, an ultra-wide monitor is the way to go. Lucky for you, the 34-inch Samsung S65UA just got a $200 discount, bringing the price from $700 down to $500. This is a gorgeous monitor with a lot of great features, so grab it before Samsung’s monitor deals end.

The two most obvious features of this monitor are the ultra-wide aspect ratio and the curved screen. The monitor has a 21:9 aspect ration and runs at a resolution of 3440 x 1440. That’s not quite 4K, but it is nice and wide. You’ll find you have more room to breath when you’re doing your daily work, as you basically have two screens worth of space to work with. The curvature of the screen also helps to relax your eyes and neck. When the work day is over and you want to relax with some video games, this monitor has your back. The curved screen and 5ms response time will pull you right into the game, and the 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync will ensure you don’t get any frame chopping or tearing. At its current price, the Samsung S65UA gives standard gaming monitor deals a run for their money.

We mentioned that it’s not a 4K monitor, but that doesn’t mean it’s not gorgeous. It has HDR10 capabilities, so you’ll see everything in glorious and crisp detail. It can get up to 350 nits of brightness, so you’ll be able to see it well during even during the day. It has a 120mm adjustable stand, but it can also be mounted to a wall if you have a permanent spot in mind. It has tons of ports for all your various devices; there are two HDMI ports, three standard USB ports and one USB-C port. The monitor has an auto-source switch, so it will detect when you’ve just plugged in a new device and switch immediately to that input. No more searching through menus.

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S6 is a great monitor for both gamers and working professionals. If you’re looking for a curved ultra-wide monitor, grab this deal before Samsung stops the discount. You can currently grab the S65UA for $500 after a $200 discount from the original price of $700.

