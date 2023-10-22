 Skip to main content
This Samsung 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is heavily discounted

Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
If you have a really powerful graphics card and need a monitor to push, then you’ll be hard-pressed to find something better than this 49-inch Odyssey G9. The G9 has some of the best specs you’re likely to find with a gaming monitor, and with the curved super-widescreen shape, you’re going to feel as if you’re sitting right in the middle of whatever game you’re playing. Of course, the best can be pretty pricey, but Samsung is running a great deal right now that will let you grab it for $1,000, rather than the usual $1,500, which is a substantial $500 discount you could spend on more powerful or other upgrades to your gaming PC.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

There are many impressive things about the Odyssey G9, but the biggest one is likely the fact that it can hit a 240hz refresh rate at the massive 5,120 x 1,440 resolution. That makes it a great monitor for playing games requiring high framerates, like competitive or action-packed games. Of course, you will need a powerful GPU to hit both max refresh and resolution, which might mean something like the RTX 4090 or the RX 7900 XTX, and even then, you might struggle slightly without frame generation technology.

Luckily, regardless of your GPU, the Odyssey G9 supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro, so you won’t have screen tearing or stuttering issues. The G9 can also support using the monitor as two separate screens equivalent to two 27-inch monitors, which is great if you want to work on the monitor, too. It also has HDR1000, which is probably the best you’ll find on a gaming monitor, so you’ll also get an excellent contrast ratio and brightness. We should probably mention that the panel also uses Samsung’s QLED technology, so it will be hard to beat in terms of monitors.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a truly impressive monitor that is jam-packed with features, and we’re very happy to see the massive discount from Samsung that brings it down to $1,000. That said, that’s still a pretty penny, so if you’d like something a bit cheaper, there are some other great monitor deals you can check out.

