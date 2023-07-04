Our 5 favorite deals in the Dell Black Friday in July sale

Dell has a huge sale on laptops and gaming desktops and laptops right now. Known as Black Friday in July, it’s promising some deep discounts on highly sought-after setups. As always with Dell, stock is in limited quantities at these prices so if you don’t want to miss out, you’ll need to be quick to hit the buy button. Fortunately, we’re here with an overview of our five favorite deals for many different situations so you’re sure to find something that’s right for you.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

One of the better laptop deals for most people, the Dell XPS 13 is a great system for commuters, students, or anyone that needs something portable yet reasonably powerful. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 while there’s anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness. Also, it’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop so far while still offering up to 12 hours of battery life. It’s a great all-rounder while keeping speedy.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,499

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 is a great laptop for being productive on the move. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. It also has an Intel Arc A370M graphics card although we wouldn’t rely on it for anything more than very casual gaming. Portable and stylish, it’s ideal for having a little more room while you work.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,299, was $1,949

The Dell XPS 17 squeezes a 17-inch laptop into a 15-inch size so you get plenty of portability while also enjoying the advantages of a 17-inch display. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The 17-inch full HD+ display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution along with 500 nits of brightness. There’s also an advanced thermal design to keep things cool while it has a broad and comfortable touchpad, along with an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps.

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop — $1,300, was $2,270

Alienware is a reliable option for anyone seeking one of the best gaming PCs. This Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. With a spacious interior, it’s great for keeping airflow cool and a tool-less design makes it simpler to access if you want to upgrade any components in the future. It also has a cool-looking window so you can check out the lighting and components while you play.

Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop — $1,500, was $2,750

It’s always great to see gaming laptop deals with a huge price cut. The Alienware x17 R2 isn’t just good value, but also offers what you would expect from some of the best gaming laptops. It’s Alienware’s thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop so far while offering a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card paired with a 17.3-inch full HD screen with 480Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and Nvida G-Sync support. It’s also possible to use the Alienware Command Center software to overclock components if you feel like experimenting.

