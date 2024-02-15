 Skip to main content
Save $250 on this Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti

No matter what level of gamer you consider yourself, there are few things better than getting a new gaming laptop than landing a great deal on one. Among today’s gaming laptop deals is the Acer Nitro 5. It’s a great gaming laptop if you’re new to the gaming world or looking to build a new gaming setup on a budget. This build of the Acer Nitro 5 regularly goes for $950, but today it’s marked down to $700 at Best Buy. This makes for $250 in savings, and you can save even more if you have a similar device to trade-in..

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

While many of the best gaming laptops are packed with hardware, they’re also quite expensive. The Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop that offers tremendous value, which makes it popular amongst entry-level gamers, but also among long-time gamers who simply want a quality gaming laptop at a good price. This build has an Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. These will pair well in taking on the best PC games. Also chipping in is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which is a good fit for gaming laptops and provides both performance and efficiency.

One benefit of jumping into the gaming world with a laptop instead of a desktop PC is the fact that you get a display built right into your gaming setup. The Acer Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s clearer and sharper than standard HD. It also clocks in with a refresh rate of 144Hz, perfect for gamers looking to avoid image tearing and playback stuttering. You’ll be able to game for hours on end with the Nitro 5. It has advanced cooling to prevent overheating, and it’s able to reach up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Acer Nitro 5 is the perfect companion whether you prefer to do your gaming at home or on the go. While this build would regularly set you back $950, Best Buy currently has it discounted to $700. This deal makes for a savings of $750 and you can save even more if you have a similar device to trade-in. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

