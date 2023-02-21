Gamers who are planning to buy a powerful gaming laptop should be prepared to spend a significant amount, but thankfully there are gaming laptop deals that will help you enjoy savings along the way. Here’s a good one — the Acer Predator Triton 300 at $600 off from Best Buy, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,600. It’s highly recommended that you lock in the price now though, as there’s not much time left with the offer expiring at midnight.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop

The Acer Predator Triton 300 won’t have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also has 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need flags as enough for most gamers. You’ll be able to appreciate modern graphics on the gaming laptop’s 14-inch screen with WUXGA resolution for sharp details and a 165Hz refresh rate for tear-free gameplay, and you’ll have ample space for several AAA titles on its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Additionally, at just about 20mm thin, it easily slides into most laptop bags so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Another reason to go for the Acer Predator Triton 300 is because it’s tagged by our list of the best gaming laptops as the best work and gaming laptop. Its performance makes it much easier to complete work activities such as building reports and creating presentations, and it stays cool and quiet while in use to help you focus solely on getting through your daily tasks. The faster you finish your workload for the day, the sooner you can start playing your favorite games again.

There are laptop deals of all shapes and sizes, but gamers should be more discerning in what device they’ll be getting. You’ll want a gaming laptop that’s as reliable as the Acer Predator Triton 300, which you can purchase from Best Buy right now for $1,000 instead of $1,600. That’s $600 in savings, but you’ll have to be quick with your check out button because time is running out for you to take advantage of this attention-grabbing offer.

