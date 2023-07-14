 Skip to main content
Dell clearance sale: Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $970 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop on a desk next to a monitor.

Dell is always a reliable place to check out for the best gaming PC deals and it’s reminding you of that with an awesome deal on the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC. Usually priced at $2,270, it’s down to $1,300 for a limited time only so you’re saving $970 on the regular price. While it may have the previous generation’s hardware, it’s still more than speedy enough and guaranteed to make your gaming time even more enjoyable. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look. This is a Dell clearance deal so it’s likely to only be this price for a limited time only. Don’t delay on the purchase if it feels like the right one for you.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC offers up a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor alongside 16GB of memory of 512GB of SSD storage. More storage might have been nice here but it’s great to see an Intel Core i9 processor rather than the usual Intel Core i7 we often see in this price range. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. You’ll notice that this system lacks a 13th-generation processor and a RTX 40-Series card but it’s still more than capable of handling the latest games and rivaling the best gaming PCs.

The gaming PC also has a pretty sweet design. Its case has a 50% increase in internal volume compared to previous models which is better for cooling as well as improves cable management and acoustics. It’s a tool-less design too so you can easily open it up to add extra components. Alienware’s Cryo-Tech technology provides superior thermal performance while you get a cool-looking window panel to show off the RGB lights on the inside. Alienware Command Center means you can adjust these easily, as well as overclock components if you choose to. All you really need to do, though, is simply add one of the best gaming monitors to get the most from the great hardware. It’s a rig that will last you a good length of time.

The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC is usually priced at $2,270 but right now, you can buy it for $1,300. It’s part of Dell’s clearance sale so it’s unlikely to be available for very long. In this case, it’s a smart move to buy sooner rather than later. It’s sure to be a great purchase at this price.

