It’s rare to see discounts of more than $1,000 when you’re browsing through gaming PC deals, so don’t miss this opportunity to buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop with a $1,100 discount from Dell. You’ll only have to pay $1,800 for this powerful machine instead of $2,900, though you’ll have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible because we don’t know when the offer ends. If it fits your budget, you won’t regret buying this gaming PC.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand is no stranger to our roundup of the best gaming PCs, which places high expectations on the Alienware Aurora R13. The gaming desktop beats them though, as it can play the best PC games at their highest settings without any issues. That’s possible through its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which are paired with 32GB of RAM that will let you run multiple applications like streaming software and web browsers alongside your video games, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends SSDs over hard drives because they provide quick startups and fast loading times. You’ll enjoy this benefit on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop, which is equipped with a 1TB SSD for enough space to install multiple AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs, and it also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you can start using it right away after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals. The Alienware Aurora R13 was built with the brand’s Legend 2.0 design, which increases internal volume for improved accessibility for when you’ll eventually upgrade its components, and reduces airflow obstructions to help its fans keep it cool.

Jump into modern PC gaming and get yourself prepared for upcoming titles with the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop. Dell is selling the machine with a $1,100 discount, dropping its price from $2,900 to $1,800. It’s still not cheap, but at that lowered price, it’s definitely a steal because of the power that it packs. If you need the savings from this purchase to also invest in monitor deals and other accessories, complete the transaction quickly as we’re not sure when the offer will get taken down.

Editors' Recommendations