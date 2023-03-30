 Skip to main content
Save $950 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best gaming PC deals with a great discount on the Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC. It’s usually priced at $2,450 but for a limited time, you can buy it for $1,500 meaning a huge saving of $950. As always with Dell deals, this one won’t stick around for very long so if you’re looking for a new gaming rig, you’ll need to hit the buy button pretty fast. Before you do that, here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC

Alienware is a familiar name for anyone seeking out the best gaming PCs thanks to it knowing exactly what to do to get the most from gaming hardware. The Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The highlight is its powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of dedicated VRAM to ensure you can play anything you could want and all at high-quality levels. The Aurora R14 chassis includes a solid panel and air cooling with a 50% increase to internal volume so that it has quieter acoustics and better accessibility too. A toolless design means you can easily upgrade the components if you need to, not that you’ll have to any time soon.

It looks incredibly sleek too so you’re sure of a gaming setup you’ll be proud of. You just need to hook it up to one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for years worth of fantastic gaming. The R14 also comes with Precision Boost 2, a performance-maximizing technology that automatically boosts CPU clock speeds as needed. It keeps an eye on your temperatures and power consumption so you get the best experience possible every time. Elsewhere, Alienware Command Center provides you with auto-tuned game profiles and intuitive overclocking options for anyone who likes to tweak settings.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is typically priced at $2,450 but right now, you can buy it for $1,500 when you buy it from Dell today. A huge saving of $950, this is sure to be a popular purchase for gaming fans. Buy it now before the deal ends so you don’t miss out.

