Gamers who want to stay ahead of the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games should be ready to shell out for a powerful machine like the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. Fortunately, you can save nearly $1,000 if you buy the gaming PC from Dell right now. It’s still not cheap at its discounted price of $3,600, but your savings of $930 from its original price of $4,530 will go a long way as you can spend it on video games, monitor deals, and other accessories. You need to hurry with your purchase though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Play the best PC games at their highest settings and be prepared for upcoming titles with the Alienware Aurora R15, which packs a mean punch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It’s also got 32GB of RAM, which is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’re planning to stream or run multiple apps while you’re playing video games. If you eventually decide to upgrade its components, you’ll be able to easily do so because the tool-less case grants quick access to its spacious interior.

The Alienware Aurora R15 appears on our list of the best gaming PCs as the top option with water cooling, which works with five fans and honeycomb-shaped vents to ensure that the machine maintains optimal operating temperature even after hours of usage. The gaming desktop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 1TB SSD, which is paired with a 1TB SATA HDD for storage for quick startups and ample space for all of your favorite games.

There’s no shortage of gaming PC deals online, but you probably won’t find a more powerful machine that’s on sale than the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. It’s currently available from Dell for $3,600, following a $930 discount on its sticker price of $4,530. The nearly $1,000 in savings is huge, especially since you’ll be getting a gaming PC that’s one of the best in the market. However, to make sure that you get the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop for much cheaper than usual, you need to buy it right now.

Editors' Recommendations