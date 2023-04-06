 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is almost $1000 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gamers who want to stay ahead of the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games should be ready to shell out for a powerful machine like the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. Fortunately, you can save nearly $1,000 if you buy the gaming PC from Dell right now. It’s still not cheap at its discounted price of $3,600, but your savings of $930 from its original price of $4,530 will go a long way as you can spend it on video games, monitor deals, and other accessories. You need to hurry with your purchase though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Play the best PC games at their highest settings and be prepared for upcoming titles with the Alienware Aurora R15, which packs a mean punch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It’s also got 32GB of RAM, which is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’re planning to stream or run multiple apps while you’re playing video games. If you eventually decide to upgrade its components, you’ll be able to easily do so because the tool-less case grants quick access to its spacious interior.

The Alienware Aurora R15 appears on our list of the best gaming PCs as the top option with water cooling, which works with five fans and honeycomb-shaped vents to ensure that the machine maintains optimal operating temperature even after hours of usage. The gaming desktop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 1TB SSD, which is paired with a 1TB SATA HDD for storage for quick startups and ample space for all of your favorite games.

Related

There’s no shortage of gaming PC deals online, but you probably won’t find a more powerful machine that’s on sale than the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. It’s currently available from Dell for $3,600, following a $930 discount on its sticker price of $4,530. The nearly $1,000 in savings is huge, especially since you’ll be getting a gaming PC that’s one of the best in the market. However, to make sure that you get the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop for much cheaper than usual, you need to buy it right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best gaming PC deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Gamers shouldn't be ashamed to buy a pre-built PC if they don't know how to build a PC from scratch. Top brands such as HP, Lenovo, and Alienware have rolled out gaming PCs, so you wouldn't have to worry about reliability. If you're interested but you're not sure where to start, we've got your back -- we've rounded up some of the best gaming PC deals that are online right now. Whether you're interested in an entry-level gaming desktop to enjoy free-to-play games or a top-of-the-line gaming machine to pair with the best 4K gaming monitors, at least one of these offers will surely catch your eye.
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 with RTX 3050 -- $900, was $1,300

Why Buy:

Read more
Best Alienware Deals: Save on gaming laptops, PCs and monitors
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

Alienware is a Dell-owned brand that's become synonymous with powerful gaming PCs and gaming gear, and for good reason. Gamers all around the world recognize the Alienware logo, as that little Martian's head is seen on devices with a premium design and top-of-the-line features. Alienware products don't come cheap, but fortunately, there are laptop deals, monitor deals, and other kinds of offers that will let you enjoy significant savings. For example, Alienware regularly features in some of the best gaming PC deals, and also in some of the best gaming laptops deals. You'll notice right away, however, there are a lot of discounts and offers to sift through. To help you out, here's our roundup of the best Alienware deals that you can shop right now.
Today's best Alienware deals

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair --
Alienware AW2523HF 25-inch Gaming Monitor --
Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor --
Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop --
Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop --
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop --
Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC --
Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop --

Read more
Save $600 on Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti today
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Ready to upgrade your gaming rig for the new year? You're in luck, because post-holiday sales are a great time for gaming PC deals. Case in point: Dell is selling the Alienware Aurora R14 pre-built PC for $1,900. That's not exactly cheap, but it is a $600 discount off its usual price of $2,500. It's a great deal when you consider the star component of the rig: an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC
The two most expensive components of a nice gaming PC are the CPU and the GPU. If you're going to spring for a pre-built gaming PC, those components better be good. RAM, bodies and accessories can be upgraded easily, but you'll want a solid foundation to build off of. The RTX 3080 Ti is a great GPU that will power the newest and most demanding games for a few years to come. When it first released in 2021, the RTX 3080 Ti retailed for $1,200, an "ungodly" price high enough to knock it out of our best graphics card rankings. But when you pair it with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, then take $600 off, the $1,900 price tag on this package becomes more than reasonable.

Read more