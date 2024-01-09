 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090, 32GB of RAM is $700 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Are you tired of always having to check the minimum requirements of new games because you’re not sure if your gaming desktop will be able to run them? Then it’s probably time to invest in gaming PC deals for a powerful machine like the Alienware Aurora R15. This model that’s on sale, which is originally priced at $3,900, is down to $3,200 from Dell for savings of $700 that you can spend on more video games and accessories such as monitor deals. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

While its successor, the Alienware Aurora R16, is already out in the market, the Alienware Aurora R15 remains a perfectly capable gaming PC, especially this configuration that features the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, and according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, not only will you be able to run the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for upcoming PC games that you’ve been looking forward to playing.

With a 1TB SSD, the Alienware Aurora R15 will have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start installing and downloading them as soon as you set up the gaming PC. In addition, to the machine’s liquid-cooling system and improved airflow will let you play for hours without worry of overheating.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is available from Dell with a $700 discount, which brings its price down to $3,200 from $3,900. It’s still not cheap, but it will give you amazing value as a machine that will have no trouble with the most popular PC games. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to enjoy the savings. After buying the Alienware Aurora R15, make sure that you pair it with one of the best gaming monitors so that you won’t waste its processing power on an outdated screen.

Save $1,000 on this Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti
The coming end of the holiday season doesn't mean that gamers should settle for laptop deals, as you can still get discounts on powerful gaming devices like the Razer Blade 15. A version of the gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card is available from Razer with a $1,000 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from $3,000. It's still not cheap, but an investment like this will set you up for top-quality gaming for years to come.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
Is your current gaming laptop already struggling with today's best PC games like Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077? Or are you looking forward to certain titles among upcoming PC games and you're worried that your machine won't be able to play them? Then it's time to make an upgrade, and you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 15. We've crowned it the best 15-inch gaming laptop in our list of the best gaming laptops, and it all starts with the performance provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Combined with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you won't have to switch to low graphics settings any time soon when you're playing.

HP’s end-of-year sale gets you a (starter) gaming PC for under $500
You don't need to spend a fortune on gaming PC deals in order to get a decent machine, especially since there are offers like HP's $300 discount for the HP Victus 15L. From $780, the gaming desktop is down to a very affordable $480, but only if you're able to take advantage of the bargain while it's online. As part of HP's end-of-year sale, there's probably only a few days left before it gets removed, but you shouldn't wait until the last minute before you push through with your purchase as stocks may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Compared to the specifications of the most expensive models of the best gaming PCs, these components have no chance of matching up to them. However, they make for a great starter gaming desktop, as they will allow you to play the best PC games on the HP Victus 15L, though probably at low to medium graphic settings for most of these titles. That's an acceptable trade-off, particularly because of how cheap you can get the machine.

This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $320 off until tomorrow
If you're thinking about upgrading your gaming laptop, you're going to want to take advantage of Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale, which includes a $320 discount on the MSI Cyborg. Instead of $1,100, you'll only have to pay $780 -- a price that will give you great value for this machine. You need to act fast though, as the hours are counting down to the end of the offer. Gaming laptop deals like this don't appear often, so you wouldn't want to miss this chance.

Why you should buy the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop
The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is more than enough to play the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it's no slouch either, so you won't have to worry that the requirements of upcoming PC games will be well beyond these specifications. The MSI Cyborg is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which offers ample storage space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing and downloading games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

