Are you tired of always having to check the minimum requirements of new games because you’re not sure if your gaming desktop will be able to run them? Then it’s probably time to invest in gaming PC deals for a powerful machine like the Alienware Aurora R15. This model that’s on sale, which is originally priced at $3,900, is down to $3,200 from Dell for savings of $700 that you can spend on more video games and accessories such as monitor deals. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

While its successor, the Alienware Aurora R16, is already out in the market, the Alienware Aurora R15 remains a perfectly capable gaming PC, especially this configuration that features the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, and according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, not only will you be able to run the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for upcoming PC games that you’ve been looking forward to playing.

With a 1TB SSD, the Alienware Aurora R15 will have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start installing and downloading them as soon as you set up the gaming PC. In addition, to the machine’s liquid-cooling system and improved airflow will let you play for hours without worry of overheating.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is available from Dell with a $700 discount, which brings its price down to $3,200 from $3,900. It’s still not cheap, but it will give you amazing value as a machine that will have no trouble with the most popular PC games. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to enjoy the savings. After buying the Alienware Aurora R15, make sure that you pair it with one of the best gaming monitors so that you won’t waste its processing power on an outdated screen.

