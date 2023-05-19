 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 while it’s $500 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware x14 gaming laptop with an Alienware logo.

There are all kinds of laptop deals online, but not all of them will cater to the needs of gamers like the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It’s currently an even more tempting purchase due to a $500 discount from Dell, which pulls the machine’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. There’s still a few days left before the offer expires, but since there’s a chance that stocks get depleted before then, you’ll want to add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop

Even with the launch of the Alienware x14 R2, the Alienware x14 is still a worthwhile investment even just for its extremely thin form factor. At 0.57 of an inch, it’s the thinnest gaming laptop that you can buy, and with a weight of about 4 lbs., it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. The Alienware x14 doesn’t sacrifice performance for this design though, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, this gaming laptop won’t have trouble running the best PC games.

The 14-inch screen of the Alienware x14 gaming laptop features Full HD resolution for sharp details, a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and Nvidia’s G-Sync to minimize stuttering and screen tearing. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you boot up the gaming laptop, which is also equipped with the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology to keep it cool even after hours of playing.

Related

Gamers searching for gaming laptop deals should set their sights on the Alienware x14, as the machine is available from Dell for $1,000 for $500 in savings on its sticker price of $1,500. Dell’s sale won’t end for a few days, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute before you make the purchase because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then. If you want to make sure that you’ll get the Alienware x14 gaming laptop for this discounted price, you need to complete the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $750 off right now
HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.

Often the home of great gaming PC deals, HP has an excellent offer on the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop right now. Usually priced at $2,300, it's down to $1,550 for a limited time only so you save a huge $750 off the regular price. It's packed with great hardware so it's an unmissable offer if you're keen to have an established gaming desktop in your home or gaming den. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at everything you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L
HP is known for making some of the best gaming PCs with the HP Omen range a particular highlight. In the case of this HP Omen 45L, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory to start you off well. From there, there's 512GB of SSD storage accompanied by 1TB of regular hard drive space, so there's plenty of storage room for installing all your favorite games and storing essential files without an issue. Most important for any gaming rig is its graphics card and here, we have a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. A well-balanced set of components, the HP Omen 45L means you'll be able to play all the latest games without a hitch. All you need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors, and you're good to go for the foreseeable future.

Read more
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,000 off
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.

If you're on the hunt for the top gaming laptop deals that money can buy, you should turn your attention towards Razer's $1,000 discount for the Razer Blade 15. Instead of $3,000, you'll be paying $2,000 for this powerful machine. It's still not cheap, but if you're a serious gamer who wants nothing but the best possible gaming experience from your laptop, this is an offer that you shouldn't refuse.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
While it's the Razer Blade 14 that's sitting on top of our roundup of the best gaming laptops, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 15 if you want a larger screen to better appreciate the graphics of today's best PC games. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz, on an ultra-portable body that's just about 17mm thin and weighing 4.40 lbs. The Razer Blade 15 is an excellent companion for gaming while on the go.

Read more
Usually $1,250, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is down to $900
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

Dell is frequently the home of great laptop deals and that continues to be the case when it comes to anyone seeking out a sweet gaming laptop. At the moment, you can buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,250, making it one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It's a clearance offer so we're expecting this $350 discount to be strictly limited and unlikely to last for long. A well-made laptop for anyone keen to game on the move or without their setup taking much room, here's a quick look at what to expect before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
It's safe to say that Dell easily tops the best laptop brands around across the board. The Dell G16 gaming laptop is an excellent example of its quality. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For a gaming system, more storage would have been nice but you'll still be able to install a selection of games at the same time so you can swap around.

Read more