There are all kinds of laptop deals online, but not all of them will cater to the needs of gamers like the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It’s currently an even more tempting purchase due to a $500 discount from Dell, which pulls the machine’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. There’s still a few days left before the offer expires, but since there’s a chance that stocks get depleted before then, you’ll want to add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop

Even with the launch of the Alienware x14 R2, the Alienware x14 is still a worthwhile investment even just for its extremely thin form factor. At 0.57 of an inch, it’s the thinnest gaming laptop that you can buy, and with a weight of about 4 lbs., it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. The Alienware x14 doesn’t sacrifice performance for this design though, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, this gaming laptop won’t have trouble running the best PC games.

The 14-inch screen of the Alienware x14 gaming laptop features Full HD resolution for sharp details, a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and Nvidia’s G-Sync to minimize stuttering and screen tearing. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you boot up the gaming laptop, which is also equipped with the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology to keep it cool even after hours of playing.

Gamers searching for gaming laptop deals should set their sights on the Alienware x14, as the machine is available from Dell for $1,000 for $500 in savings on its sticker price of $1,500. Dell’s sale won’t end for a few days, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute before you make the purchase because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then. If you want to make sure that you’ll get the Alienware x14 gaming laptop for this discounted price, you need to complete the transaction immediately.

