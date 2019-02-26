Share

Tax Day is closer than you think. The deadline to file your taxes is less than two months away. Many people hire an accountant to handle their taxes, but there are those of us who would rather go it alone. If you can’t afford an accountant, don’t fret. There are still plenty of tax prep software deals to be had.

In fact, for those who’d prefer to file their taxes on their own but still might need a bit of tax prep guidance, today’s tax prep software deal from Amazon might be particularly helpful.

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering a personal finance software subscription bundle deal that includes a TurboTax Deluxe software disc, five free federal e-files, one free download of a TurboTax state product, and a Quicken Deluxe 2019 personal finance software subscription. The Quicken subscription will last for one year and two bonus months.

In addition to tax prep guidance and five free federal e-files, customers can also get access to Quicken’s bill pay services and use Quicken to help track their spending.

According to the listing, the Deluxe version of the TurboTax software offered in the deal is best for those with more complicated tax prep situations, such as those with “a lot of deductions” or those with charitable donations, homes, or “child-related expenses.”

Today’s bundle deal seems to offer the best value for its price. Rather than paying the bundle’s regular price of $83, customers can take advantage of all of the bundle’s amenities for just $60.

It’s worth noting, however, that this particular bundle deal means that customers will get a disc for the TurboTax Deluxe software portion, but not for the Quicken portion. The Quicken part of the deal will be available for installation as a digital download.

The software for both the TurboTax Deluxe and Quicken Deluxe 2019 are compatible with the following platforms: MacOS X El Capitan 10.11, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 7.

This bundled software subscription deal is expected to end at midnight on Wednesday, February 27.

