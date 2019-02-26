Digital Trends
Computing

For today only, Amazon offers a bundled TurboTax and Quicken subscription deal

Anita George
By
turbo-tax-ipad

Tax Day is closer than you think. The deadline to file your taxes is less than two months away. Many people hire an accountant to handle their taxes, but there are those of us who would rather go it alone. If you can’t afford an accountant, don’t fret. There are still plenty of tax prep software deals to be had.

In fact, for those who’d prefer to file their taxes on their own but still might need a bit of tax prep guidance, today’s tax prep software deal from Amazon might be particularly helpful.

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering a personal finance software subscription bundle deal that includes a TurboTax Deluxe software disc, five free federal e-files, one free download of a TurboTax state product, and a Quicken Deluxe 2019 personal finance software subscription. The Quicken subscription will last for one year and two bonus months.

In addition to tax prep guidance and five free federal e-files, customers can also get access to Quicken’s bill pay services and use Quicken to help track their spending.

According to the listing, the Deluxe version of the TurboTax software offered in the deal is best for those with more complicated tax prep situations, such as those with “a lot of deductions” or those with charitable donations, homes, or “child-related expenses.”

Today’s bundle deal seems to offer the best value for its price. Rather than paying the bundle’s regular price of $83, customers can take advantage of all of the bundle’s amenities for just $60.

It’s worth noting, however, that this particular bundle deal means that customers will get a disc for the TurboTax Deluxe software portion, but not for the Quicken portion. The Quicken part of the deal will be available for installation as a digital download.

The software for both the TurboTax Deluxe and Quicken Deluxe 2019 are compatible with the following platforms: MacOS X El Capitan 10.11, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 7.

This bundled software subscription deal is expected to end at midnight on Wednesday, February 27.

For those who happen to miss the deadline for this deal, check out these tax prep software deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019
Up Next

Nvidia GTX 16-series: Everything we know so far
best tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Amazon discounts TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks tax software

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in February 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to save a webpage as a PDF
Computing

Want to save a webpage as a PDF? Just follow these steps

Need to quickly save and share a webpage? The best way is to learn how to save a webpage as a PDF file, as they're fully featured and can handle images and text with ease. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
galaxy s8 tips and tricks
Computing

MicroSD Express format brings blazing-fast data transfer speeds to devices

As announced at WMC 2019, Memory cards with the new MicroSD Express format depend on the faster PCIe and NVMe interfaces found in SSDs and can deliver speeds of up to 985 megabytes per second.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
what to do if you spilled water on your laptop spilledlaptop01
Computing

If you've spilled water on your laptop, act fast and you might be able to fix it

How do you fix spilled water on laptops? It's not as difficult as you might think, but you'll need to act fast. Turn it off, disconnect the battery and then follow these steps to dry out your system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
mwc 2019 2018 coverage feature
Android

Mobile World Congress 2019

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are dominating the news. For 2019…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its upcoming replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's supposed to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

Keep your laptop battery in tip-top condition with these handy tips

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
supreme court location data cell phone tower
Computing

Security flaws in 4G and 5G networks could expose your phone calls and location

A group of academics from the University of Iowa has discovered three flaws in both 4G and 5G networks which could allow attackers to intercept phone calls and track the location of smartphones.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows store games playable offline 10 review gaming
Computing

The next version of Windows 10 might let you play Xbox One games on your PC

Ever dream of enjoying your entire library of Xbox One games on your PC? Well, that could very soon be a reality as Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing native support for Xbox One Games to Windows 10.
Posted By Arif Bacchus