This Amazon Fire tablet deal is cheaper than a steak dinner

It’s always handy to have a budget tablet around your house. You can use these affordable devices for everyday tasks like web browsing, watching content, reading e-books, and more for a fraction of the price of pricey tablets you can get through iPad deals or Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. One of our favorite tablet options for those looking to get the most bang for their buck is the Fire Tablet 7, and today, you can pick it up at Amazon for less than a steak dinner. Right now, it’s on sale for just $35, which is $15 off the regular price of $50. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the tablet deals you don’t want to miss.

While the Amazon Fire 7 tablet wouldn’t exactly make our list of the best tablets, it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling devices for a reason. In fact, in our Amazon Fire 7 tablet review, we said that it provides “unbeatable value.” It’s equipped with a speedy 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of space with an expandable storage capacity of up to 512 GB with a microSD card. That’s more than enough to handle navigation through the interface, play videos, check your e-mail, and even do some light gaming. There’s a front-facing 720p camera that you can use for video calls, along with a 2MP rear camera for quick snapshots. It’s also equipped with surprisingly fantastic battery life considering the size, with up to 7 hours of usage on a single charge.

It’s the perfect device to give your kids. Not only do you have full access to a range of apps for children along with a free subscription to Amazon Kids, but it’s also very durable so your child can focus on having fun. The medium 7-inch IPS display is a perfect size for little ones. You also have access to all the most popular streaming and content platforms. These include both Amazon’s services like Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle, and Audible, along with external services like Spotify, Netflix, and Hulu. There’s also hands-free navigation through Amazon Alexa, along with excellent compatibility with Alexa-powered smart home devices.

The Amazon Fire 7’s surprising functionality and rock-bottom price make it a no-brainer if you’re looking for a no-frills cheap tablet. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $35, which is 30% off the regular price of $50. That’s less than a tenth of the price of other tablets. If you’re interested, hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible — this deal could expire at any time!

