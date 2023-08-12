 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Insane deal knocks $699 off the discontinued-but-loved 27-inch iMac, but hurry

Briley Kenney
By
Apple 27-inch iMac 2020
Apple

If you’re on the hunt for a new computer then you already know you have many options at your disposal, from the best desktop deals to the best laptop deals, there’s always something out there for you. But what if you want the best of both worlds, or more importantly, the power and productivity of a desktop with the minimal space requirements of a laptop? Enter stage left Apple’s iMac, a series of all-in-one computers ready for prime time. Everything is tucked away inside the display, taking up less space on your desk, giving you less clutter, and still providing plenty of power to handle more demanding tasks like graphics-editing. You’re in luck too, while there are a few iMac deals, Woot is having an incredible sale on the 27-inch iMac, which has since been discontinued, but is still beloved. Normally $1,999, it’s all yours for just $1,300 — saving you $699. This limited time deal won’t last long, so take a look for yourself below, or keep reading to learn more about the 2020 iMac model (MXWU2LL/A).

Why you should buy the 2020 27-inch Apple iMac (MXWU2LL/A)

As it should be, when it comes to computers, for most folks, the decision is always going to come down to what kind of performance, features, and specs they have to offer. The 2020 iMac is tucked neatly inside a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a P3 wide color gamut. So, the screen is brilliant and gorgeous, like Apple’s displays are known for. It’s also powered by an Intel Core i5-10600 3.3GHz six-core processor, 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, and a dedicated GPU thanks to the Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. While it mostly covers the 2021 models, our guide on the iMac vs. iMac Pro will explain the difference between the two major iMac models for anyone that’s curious.

The 1080p full-HD FaceTime camera in the 2020 iMac offers exceptional video quality and crystal-clear calls when you’re talking with family, friends, and colleagues. That’s important in today’s remote-friendly world, especially if you’re working from home. Sometimes you’ll need to see what’s happening on the other side of a video or conference call. A studio-quality three-array mic handles the audio, also providing crystal-clear quality, whether recording or speaking live.

Related

The 512GB solid-state drive offers fast loading speeds and plenty of space to store documents, files, and photos. Then there are two Thunderbolt (USB 4) ports, and four USB 3.0 ports for accessories, peripherals, and, of course, external storage upgrades if you need them. Plus, you get 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity built-in.

Ultimately, it’s a smart way to get yourself a desktop, for more demanding and productive work tasks, without taking up too much space in your office or small living area. It also looks fantastic and clean with minimal wires and no tower. The best part is that Woot is offering up to $699 off in a limited time deal, dropping the price from $1,999 down to $1,299, but you’ll have to hurry if you want one, they’re gone when they sell out or when the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Flash deal knocks $200 off the Dell XPS 13 — but you’ll need to be quick
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Always a popular fixture among regular laptop deals, the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop is enjoying a particularly sweet discount right now when you buy direct from Dell. Typically priced at $1,099, it's down to $899 for a limited time so you save $200 off the usual price. This is a limited quantity deal which means Dell has set aside a certain amount of stock at this price. Once that number is hit, the laptop goes back to the usual price and you miss out on the sweet $200 price cut. No one wants to do that so let's take a quick look at why you need this in your life before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop
The previous Dell XPS 13 model was pretty great and we described it as the "laptop endgame". This one builds upon that success as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands keen to maintain its reputation. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a respectable 16GB of extra-fast 5,200MHz memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It's an excellent combo for ensuring you can multi-task efficiently. If you want a productivity-focused machine, you can't go wrong here with the laptop sure to keep up with all your working plans.

Read more
This deal gets you a 14-inch HP Chromebook for $45 (seriously)
chromebook deals HP 14 G4

Chromebook deals are generally less expensive than laptop deals for Windows-based devices, but you probably didn't think they can go below $50. Amazon's Woot is turning heads with this offer for a refurbished HP Chromebook 14 G4 for only $45, for $155 in savings on its sticker price of $200. It's not for everyone, but if you manage your expectations, you wouldn't want to miss this chance to get this Chromebook for very cheap.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14 G4
Let's be clear -- the HP Chromebook 14 G4 won't be matching up to the best laptops, nor to the best Chromebooks. However, it's enough if you're only planning to use the device for basic functions like browsing the internet, typing documents, and checking social media. The Chromebook could also serve as an excellent starter laptop for children. It may look very slow on paper with its Intel Celeron N2840 processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but the device actually provides decent performance because of Google's Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in quick startups despite low-end components. The HP Chromebook 14 G4 is no longer receiving automatic Chrome OS updates though, so you'll need to follow the best practices to protect yourself from hackers.

Read more
All-in-One PC deal knocks $650 off Lenovo’s answer to the iMac
The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC with apps on the screen.

If you're looking for an all-in-one desktop, but Apple's iMac is just way too expensive (or you just love PCs), take a look at the Lenogo Yoga AIO 7 AMD. It's a powerful desktop computer with a built-in screen, exactly like the iMac. Better yet, it's currently one of the best desktop deals out there with a $650 discount. That's right, this awesome AIO is only $1,350 for a limited time. Grab it before it's gone.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 AMD Desktop PC
You'd be forgiven for thinking Apple was the only company to deliver an excellent AIO or all-in-one desktop. In fact, just take a peek at our list of the best all-in-one desktop computers and you'll notice quite a few brands on there, Lenovo included. Lenovo's Yoga AIO 7 AMD is an excellent desktop worth mentioning, as well, with plenty of power under the hood.

Read more