If you’re on the hunt for a new computer then you already know you have many options at your disposal, from the best desktop deals to the best laptop deals, there’s always something out there for you. But what if you want the best of both worlds, or more importantly, the power and productivity of a desktop with the minimal space requirements of a laptop? Enter stage left Apple’s iMac, a series of all-in-one computers ready for prime time. Everything is tucked away inside the display, taking up less space on your desk, giving you less clutter, and still providing plenty of power to handle more demanding tasks like graphics-editing. You’re in luck too, while there are a few iMac deals, Woot is having an incredible sale on the 27-inch iMac, which has since been discontinued, but is still beloved. Normally $1,999, it’s all yours for just $1,300 — saving you $699. This limited time deal won’t last long, so take a look for yourself below, or keep reading to learn more about the 2020 iMac model (MXWU2LL/A).

Why you should buy the 2020 27-inch Apple iMac (MXWU2LL/A)

As it should be, when it comes to computers, for most folks, the decision is always going to come down to what kind of performance, features, and specs they have to offer. The 2020 iMac is tucked neatly inside a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a P3 wide color gamut. So, the screen is brilliant and gorgeous, like Apple’s displays are known for. It’s also powered by an Intel Core i5-10600 3.3GHz six-core processor, 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, and a dedicated GPU thanks to the Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. While it mostly covers the 2021 models, our guide on the iMac vs. iMac Pro will explain the difference between the two major iMac models for anyone that’s curious.

The 1080p full-HD FaceTime camera in the 2020 iMac offers exceptional video quality and crystal-clear calls when you’re talking with family, friends, and colleagues. That’s important in today’s remote-friendly world, especially if you’re working from home. Sometimes you’ll need to see what’s happening on the other side of a video or conference call. A studio-quality three-array mic handles the audio, also providing crystal-clear quality, whether recording or speaking live.

The 512GB solid-state drive offers fast loading speeds and plenty of space to store documents, files, and photos. Then there are two Thunderbolt (USB 4) ports, and four USB 3.0 ports for accessories, peripherals, and, of course, external storage upgrades if you need them. Plus, you get 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity built-in.

Ultimately, it’s a smart way to get yourself a desktop, for more demanding and productive work tasks, without taking up too much space in your office or small living area. It also looks fantastic and clean with minimal wires and no tower. The best part is that Woot is offering up to $699 off in a limited time deal, dropping the price from $1,999 down to $1,299, but you’ll have to hurry if you want one, they’re gone when they sell out or when the deal ends.

