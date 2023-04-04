One of the best Apple deals available today is on the latest Apple Mac Mini. Usually priced at $599, you can buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip for $549 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price it’s been in the past 30 days and while $50 isn’t a huge discount, it soon adds up on an already great-value device. Apple items are always in high-demand so it’s unlikely it’ll stay at this price (or in stock) for long. Here’s a quick look at why it might be worth your while.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip

Check out our Apple Mac Mini M2 buying guide and you’ll see that it’s a big hitter despite being smaller than most. One of the best desktop computers you can buy, there’s a lot of power here. Apple’s M2 chip is perfectly designed to get the most from macOS. It has 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores to ensure that performance is phenomenal with whatever you have planned. While this model doesn’t quite match the Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro version, it’s still more than good enough for most people.

Besides the powerful processor, there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. While the memory may sound low for a high performing system, it actually works well within macOS so you won’t have any issues here. Everything you do productivity-wise is exceptional when using the Mac Mini M2. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, along with Gigabit Ethernet and even a headphone jack. If you’ve been eyeing up one of the best MacBooks but decided you don’t need it to be portable, this is the solution. Just pair it up with one of the best monitors and your home office just turned fantastic.

The Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip is usually priced at $599 but right now, it’s hit a 30-day low at Amazon. That means you can buy it for $549 thereby saving $50. This is a great system for your home office and will barely take up any room either. Buy it now while you can still enjoy that saving.

Editors' Recommendations