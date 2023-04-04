 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s new Mac Mini with M2 just got its first proper discount

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best Apple deals available today is on the latest Apple Mac Mini. Usually priced at $599, you can buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip for $549 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price it’s been in the past 30 days and while $50 isn’t a huge discount, it soon adds up on an already great-value device. Apple items are always in high-demand so it’s unlikely it’ll stay at this price (or in stock) for long. Here’s a quick look at why it might be worth your while.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip

Check out our Apple Mac Mini M2 buying guide and you’ll see that it’s a big hitter despite being smaller than most. One of the best desktop computers you can buy, there’s a lot of power here. Apple’s M2 chip is perfectly designed to get the most from macOS. It has 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores to ensure that performance is phenomenal with whatever you have planned. While this model doesn’t quite match the Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro version, it’s still more than good enough for most people.

Besides the powerful processor, there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. While the memory may sound low for a high performing system, it actually works well within macOS so you won’t have any issues here. Everything you do productivity-wise is exceptional when using the Mac Mini M2. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, along with Gigabit Ethernet and even a headphone jack. If you’ve been eyeing up one of the best MacBooks but decided you don’t need it to be portable, this is the solution. Just pair it up with one of the best monitors and your home office just turned fantastic.

Related

The Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip is usually priced at $599 but right now, it’s hit a 30-day low at Amazon. That means you can buy it for $549 thereby saving $50. This is a great system for your home office and will barely take up any room either. Buy it now while you can still enjoy that saving.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
MacBook Pro with M2 Pro just got an unprecedented price cut
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

Apple just released the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip last month, but the powerful laptop is already on sale from B&H with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $1,799 from its original price of $1,999. It's still not cheap, but it's very rare for a new model to appear in MacBook deals. It's highly recommended that you take advantage of this chance while it's still online, as there's not much time left before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
Apple's MacBook Pro M2 Pro is slightly less powerful than the MacBook Pro M2 Max, but for most users in creative fields such as photography, filmmaking, graphic arts, and music development, it's got what it takes to meet the high requirements of the job. Compared with the MacBook Pro M1 Pro, the latest model of the laptop features the same flat-edged design, mini-LED display, and port arrangement, but the performance boost from the updated chip makes the MacBook Pro M2 Pro an even better mobile workstation for professionals.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $900 price cut (seriously)
Rainbow Six Siege running on the Alienware x17 R2.

Gaming laptop deals rarely include being able to save $900 off a high-end laptop, but that's exactly what's happening now when you buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop from Dell. Normally priced at $3,100, it's down to $2,200 for a strictly limited time only, meaning $900 in savings. With little time left to reap the benefits, hit the buy button now or check out our quick overview of it below.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
Easily competing among the best gaming laptops, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is packed with great hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly great if you like to have many games installed at once. Additionally, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card paired up with a 17.3-inch full HD screen. The screen also promises a remarkable refresh rate of 480Hz, so motion blur simply won't happen here no matter how fast the action may get. It also has a response time of 3ms so input lag won't be an issue. If you want to drop all the way down to 1ms, check out some of our gaming monitor deals.

Read more
Best Mac Mini deals for January 2023: M1 model for over $100 off
Apple Mac Mini 2018

Laptops may be handy, namely for on-the-go lifestyles, but they rarely match the power and productivity of working on a full-fledged desktop. Desktops are especially great when you're settling in for a day's work -- but they don't have to hog your entire space or cramp your style either. Pint-sized PCs like Apple's Mac Mini are the perfect way to enjoy the comfort and utility of a desktop workstation with a small footprint, with the Mac Mini also having the benefit of being the cheapest entry point into the Mac software ecosystem. If you're hunting for a MacOS PC on a budget, look no further: We've got the best Mac Mini deals right here.

If you're keeping your options open, then also check out these iMac deals and MacBook deals as well.
Apple education pricing for new Macs and iPad -- multiple price points

Read more