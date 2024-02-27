The Apple Mac Mini M2 with a 256GB SSD is currently on sale from Amazon at 17% off, pulling its price down to $499 from $599. If you’ve been waiting for the 2023 model of the mini PC to appear in our list of the best Mac Mini deals, you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity at $100 in savings. Push through with the purchase as soon as possible, as tomorrow may already be too late because there’s always a lot of interest whenever Apple’s products get significant discounts like this.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2

In our roundup of the best desktop computers, we described the Apple Mac Mini M2 as a supercharged version of the brand’s mini PC, making it the top choice for any home. The latest model retains the compact footprint of previous generations of the Mac Mini, but with a major update in the form of Apple’s M2 processor. Combined with an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM, the Apple Mac Mini M2 is capable of efficiently handling daily activities such as building presentations, editing photos, and creating reports — and it stays quiet and cool as it completes these tasks for you.

The Apple Mac Mini M2 offers multiple connectivity options in the form of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The Thunderbolt 4 ports support up to one 6K display or a 5K display and a 4K display simultaneously, according to our Apple Mac Mini M2 buying guide. The mini PC ships with macOS Ventura, which you can upgrade to the latest macOS Sonoma to access the operating system’s latest features.

If you’ve had an eye on the Apple Mac Mini M2 since it was launched just over a year ago, here’s your chance to get the mini PC for cheaper than usual. Amazon has slashed the price of the model with a 256GB SSD to $499, for savings of $100 on its original price of $599. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this deal though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires. If you want to get the Apple Mac Mini M2 at 17% off, you need to complete your purchase right now.

