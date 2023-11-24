 Skip to main content
Apple Mac Mini with M2 is at its cheapest ever price for Black Friday

The Apple Mac Mini M2 is just less than a year old, but its 256GB model is already down to its cheapest-ever price of $499 in Amazon’s Apple Black Friday deals. The $100 discount on the computer’s original price of $599 may be gone sooner than you think, and there’s no assurance that the offer will appear again on Cyber Monday. If you want to get the machine for cheaper than usual, your only choice is to buy it right now — if you don’t, there’s a chance that you miss out entirely on the bargain.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2

The Apple Mac Mini M2, which was released early this year, promises extremely powerful performance from a very small package through Apple’s M2 chip. With an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM, the computer will be able to handle demanding activities with no issues, such as editing huge multimedia files and multitasking between several apps. The 256GB SSD will give you enough space for your projects, but you can always sign up for cloud storage services or connect an external hard drive if you need more.

There’s no shortage of ports on the Apple Mac Mini M2 if you need to link accessories like an external SSD. It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The computer is designed to work amazingly well with the Apple Studio Display and other Apple devices like the Magic Keyboard, and while it ships with macOS Ventura, you can upgrade it right away to macOS Sonoma.

If you were hoping to score from Mac Mini Black Friday deals, check out this offer from Amazon — the Apple Mac Mini M2 with 256GB storage capacity for its lowest price so far of $499, for savings of $100 on its sticker price of $599. It’s never a good idea to wait until the last minute of Black Friday deals as we’re not sure which offers will stay available throughout the shopping holiday, so if you’re interested in buying the Apple Mac Mini M2 with a discount, you should add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

