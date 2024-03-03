 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Big discounts just landed on Apple’s Magic Mouse and Trackpad

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you want to maximize your productivity after buying from MacBook deals or a Mac computer, or if you want to use your purchase from iPad deals as a laptop, then you should consider buying two of Apple’s most popular accessories — the Apple Magic Mouse and the Apple Magic Trackpad. Like most Apple devices, they don’t come cheap, but fortunately, they’re currently on sale from Amazon. The Apple Magic Mouse, originally $79, is down to $68 for $11 in savings, and the Apple Magic Trackpad, originally, $129, is down to $110 for $19 in savings. The discounts may not look like much, but you might as well take advantage of them if you’re going to buy these accessories anyway.

Apple Magic Mouse — $68, was $79

Apple Magic Mouse 2 portrait.
Apple

The wireless and rechargeable Apple Magic Mouse is in our list of the best mouse for Mac as Apple’s premier mouse, which isn’t a surprise considering Apple itself designed it. Like most Apple devices, the accessory features a premium-looking design and superb build quality, and it supports swipe gestures because its Multi-Touch surface essentially functions as a built-in trackpad. It will also glide smoothly across your desk with the help of its optimized foot design. It lasts for more than a month between charges, and it comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging purposes. The Apple Magic Mouse is compatible with all MacBooks and Mac computers running on macOS X 10.11 or later, and all iPads that are powered by iPadOS 13.4 or later.

Apple Magic Trackpad — $110, was $129

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2.
Apple

The Apple Magic Trackpad is also in our roundup of the best mouse for Mac, though it’s technically not a mouse. It’s an excellent pointing device though, continuing Apple’s reputation of amazing trackpads in its MacBooks. It will allow you to use all the gestures from a MacBook with your Mac computer or iPad, or even with another MacBook if you want to do the swiping further away from the laptop’s screen. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, with a battery that can last for seven weeks before you need to use the included USB-C to Lightning cable to recharge it. The Apple Magic Trackpad is compatible with MacBooks and Mac computers running on macOS X 10.11 or later, and all iPad models with iPadOS 13.4 or later.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 25 best Presidents’ Day laptop deals we’ve found so far
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

There are loads of discounts available in this year's Presidents' Day laptop deals, so now's a great time to pick up a new device if you're due for an upgrade. We've gathered our favorite bargains featuring the best laptop brands, including HP, Dell, Apple, and Lenovo, so you won't have to worry about durability and performance. Whether you need a student laptop, a work-from-home laptop, a 2-in-1 laptop, a gaming laptop, or one of the best laptops around, you'll want to take advantage of the savings that you can get for the holiday.
Best HP laptop Presidents' Day deals

If you go for an HP laptop, you'll be getting a dependable device that will be able to handle your daily tasks, as long as you purchase one with specifications that will meet your needs. There are different kinds of HP laptop Presidents' Day deals, ranging from budget-friendly devices to high-end models, and once you've decided what to buy, you need to hurry in completing the transaction because the discounts will end soon.

Read more
103 printers from HP, Brother, Epson, and Canon discounted — from $40
The Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer on a desk next to a laptop.

Even though the world has largely gone digital, there's still a very clear and real need for printing, whether it's for somebody who runs a small or medium business or somebody who wants to print their color photos. Either way, if you're looking to buy a new printer, then this flash sale from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity. There's a huge selection here, from the very budget-friendly to the more advanced color and office printers that can do a little bit of everything. So, we've done a bit of digging and found our favorite picks from the flash sale below, so be sure to check them out, as well as the complete sale from Best Buy, using the button below. And, if none of the deals from Best Buy tickle your fancy, be sure to check out some of these other great printer deals, too.

What you should buy from the Best Buy printer sale
HP is probably one of the most well-known printer makers out there, and it also offers one of the cheapest printers on the market if you're looking for something that is ultra-budget. For example, this basic HP DeskJet 2734e is already cheap at its usual $85 price, but the deal from Best Buy

Read more
The 5 best Microsoft Surface Pro alternatives in 2024
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 top down showing tablet and Type Cover.

The Microsft Surface Pro lineup of devices is pretty great, whether you're looking at the Surface Pro 9 or the Surface Pro 8. Of course, they can be a bit expensive, and if they're just not exactly what you're looking for, there are some other alternatives you can consider. In fact, the Surface Pro was originally sort of made to compete with the likes of the iPad Pro, so if you're in the Apple ecosystem, that's certainly one direction to consider. Either way, we've collected our five favorite Surface Pro alternatives for you below so that you don't have to go out hunting for the best choice. And, if you're still not convinced and want to grab yourself a Surface Pro, then at least check out these Surface Pro deals to help save yourself some extra cash.
The Best Microsoft Surface Pro Alternatives in 2024

Buy the 

Read more