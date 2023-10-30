 Skip to main content
Wow! This RTX 3080 gaming PC is discounted from $1,899 to $1299

Briley Kenney
By
ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC with NVIDIA RTX 3080.
ASUS

If you want a powerful gaming PC that can handle the latest titles with ease, it’s going to set you back — they’re expensive. That’s unfortunate because PC gaming is incredible, with so many titles and genres to choose from, thanks to storefronts like Steam, Epic Games, and beyond. The good news is, with the right gaming PC deals, you can get a brand-new system or upgrade from an old one at incredible prices, much like the deal Walmart is offering right now on an RTX 3080 gaming PC. The ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming desktop, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Intel Core i7, is just $1,300 right now, down from $1,899 — for a total savings of $600. This system will run most games on high or above. Don’t sleep on the deal, you’ll regret it.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC

Before even taking a look inside, you should know this system is a stunner. The RGB is attractive and glowy but not too over the top that it makes you regret having a colorful PC. The case has a built-in handle on the top perfect for lugging it around to LAN parties with friends.

But the real star of the show is the hardware tucked inside that will make or break your gaming experience. It features a 12-core Intel Core i7-12700F processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 that has 10GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. Plus 16GB of DDR4 RAM supports high-performance gaming and multi-tasking, and the 1TB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive offers plenty of storage space for your games and files — you should really start using an SSD anyway — and don’t forget you can always expand that storage at any time. It should be able to run some of the most demanding PC games just fine.

Related

ASUS Flow Tech ventilation provides two isolated air chambers to ensure the heat from the CPU and GPU are properly ventilated instead of being trapped inside the chassis and heating up the other components like the power supply or hard drives.

Of course, all of that power comes at a price, which would ordinarily be $1,899 without any deals or discounts. The best part is that Walmart is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC for just $1,300, which saves you $600. That’s a lot of money you could put towards new games, accessories, or something else entirely. What are you waiting for? Game on.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4060 Ti is $400 off right now
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Gamers should be extra careful when looking at gaming PC deals, as some cheap machines won't be able to meet the requirements of today's video games. That's certainly not the case with the powerful Alienware Aurora R15 though, which is available from Dell with a $400 discount that slashes its price from $2,000 to $1,600. It's not exactly affordable, but you should be ready to make a significant investment if you want a reliable gaming desktop like this one. You'll have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time remains before the savings are taken offline.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R15 challenges the performance of the best gaming PCs with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number by our guide on everything you need to build a gaming PC. Not only will you have no trouble playing the best PC games with these specifications, but you'll also be prepared for the best upcoming PC games. However, when you eventually need upgrades, it will be easy to swap the components of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC.

Read more
One of our favorite gaming laptops just got a big price cut
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of our favorite gaming laptops in the market, is currently on sale from Best Buy. It's down to $1,200 from $1,600, for savings of $400 that you can spend on more video games and accessories. There's no telling when the offer expires or when stocks run out though, so if you don't want to miss out on this bargain, don't waste any more time. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is highlighted in our list of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop, with a 14-inch display that features QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The device only weighs 3.64 pounds and is 0.73 of an inch thick, so it's very portable, allowing you to play video games whenever you find time while you're out and about.

Read more
This is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop worth buying today
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is dependable but relatively affordable, and the Dell G16 is the cheapest option right now if you want a gaming laptop that's powered by this graphics card. It's currently available from Dell with a $500 discount that pulls its price down to $1,300 from $1,800, but since this is a clearance sale, we expect stocks to be extremely limited. This is among the most attractive gaming laptop deals we've recently seen, so you're going to have to make your purchase quickly if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 is a budget gaming laptop, so you shouldn't expect it to match the performance of the top-of-the-line best gaming laptops. However, it's more than enough to properly run the best PC games with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which is paired with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming. For more info, see our guide on how much RAM do you need. You may not be able to choose the highest graphics settings for the more demanding titles, but that's an acceptable trade-off for a relatively affordable gaming laptop.

Read more