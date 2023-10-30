If you want a powerful gaming PC that can handle the latest titles with ease, it’s going to set you back — they’re expensive. That’s unfortunate because PC gaming is incredible, with so many titles and genres to choose from, thanks to storefronts like Steam, Epic Games, and beyond. The good news is, with the right gaming PC deals, you can get a brand-new system or upgrade from an old one at incredible prices, much like the deal Walmart is offering right now on an RTX 3080 gaming PC. The ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming desktop, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Intel Core i7, is just $1,300 right now, down from $1,899 — for a total savings of $600. This system will run most games on high or above. Don’t sleep on the deal, you’ll regret it.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC

Before even taking a look inside, you should know this system is a stunner. The RGB is attractive and glowy but not too over the top that it makes you regret having a colorful PC. The case has a built-in handle on the top perfect for lugging it around to LAN parties with friends.

But the real star of the show is the hardware tucked inside that will make or break your gaming experience. It features a 12-core Intel Core i7-12700F processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 that has 10GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. Plus 16GB of DDR4 RAM supports high-performance gaming and multi-tasking, and the 1TB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive offers plenty of storage space for your games and files — you should really start using an SSD anyway — and don’t forget you can always expand that storage at any time. It should be able to run some of the most demanding PC games just fine.

ASUS Flow Tech ventilation provides two isolated air chambers to ensure the heat from the CPU and GPU are properly ventilated instead of being trapped inside the chassis and heating up the other components like the power supply or hard drives.

Of course, all of that power comes at a price, which would ordinarily be $1,899 without any deals or discounts. The best part is that Walmart is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC for just $1,300, which saves you $600. That’s a lot of money you could put towards new games, accessories, or something else entirely. What are you waiting for? Game on.

Editors' Recommendations