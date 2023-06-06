 Skip to main content
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $650 off at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Seeking out the best gaming laptop deals is a trickier proposition at times than regular laptop deals. Fortunately, Best Buy has just made it easier with a huge $650 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,650, it’s down to $1,000 making it an impressive deal for anyone waiting to buy a new gaming rig. If you’re keen to know more about it, take a look below or just hit the buy button instead.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop

Asus is one of the best laptop brands around for gaming and the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop does a pretty good job of demonstrating why. It has all the essentials you need and more. There’s an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory plus 1TB of SSD storage. Often in this price range, you might see 512GB of SSD storage so it’s good to see plenty of space here for all your game installs. For the graphics card, there’s an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card which should ensure you can play the latest games for a while to come.

There’s also a rather attractive 14-inch WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It might be smaller than some of the best gaming laptops but its 2560 x 1600 resolution is pretty great and you’re going to enjoy a crisp picture, whatever you’re playing.

Designed with gamers in mind, the laptop also has a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight that looks pretty good. It also promises crystal clear audio with its four-speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos. Other gamer-focused features include a built-in MUX switch so you can switch to direct GPU mode to reduce latency and boost performance. Also, it’s more lightweight than you’d think, weighing just 3.64 pounds which is pretty good for a gaming laptop.

Appealing in many different ways, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is even more tempting when it’s on sale. Typically priced at $1,650, the laptop is down to $1,000 for a brief time at Best Buy. A huge saving of $650 is not one to be missed if you’ve been waiting to buy a sleek and stylish gaming laptop. Hit the buy button now if that’s your intention.

