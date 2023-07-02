 Skip to main content
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is heavily discounted

It’s not often we see a great deal on a laptop we’ve listed as one of our best gaming laptops, but Best Buy has an excellent deal on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Even though it’s tiny, at least for a gaming laptop, the G14 is packed with some great specs under the hood, and with the whopping $600 discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $800, it’s worth grabbing if you want a small and light gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Starting off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has an RTX 3060, a relatively mid-range GPU that can handle most modern games at medium settings if you want to push high framerates. Of course, if you’re more interested in better framerates, the FHD screen can hit 144Hz, so you can certainly optimize for that, and since the Zephyrus G14 does run at FHD, it won’t tax the GPU too much anyway. As for the CPU, you get the AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series, which is mid-range and more than enough not to bottleneck the RTX 3060 while still letting you get all your productivity work done without a hitch. In fact, it’s good enough that you can probably get various types of editing done and even stream to Twitch or Youtube as you play, in case you want to go the streamer route.

Memory is also pretty good at 16GB DDR4, although it would have been nice to have DDR5, but it’s not a dealbreaker. What may be a bit on the lower side is the 512GB SSD, which may seem like a lot at face value, but with so many modern games taking up to 100GB of space, you could run out quickly. As such, it’s worth checking out some of these external hard drive deals to supplement the storage. As for battery life, if you aren’t gaming, you can get around 10 hours out of it, although when gaming, you’re looking at closer to three hours or so, so expect to be plugged in when gaming for long sessions.

Overall, the Zephyrus G14 is an excellent gaming laptop if you want something thin and light rather than the typical bulky laptop you might usually see. Add to that the excellent discount from Best Buy, bringing it down to $800, and you should grab it up as soon as you can if you’re interested. Of course, if you want something a bit bigger, there are a lot of other great gaming laptop deals to take advantage of.

