One of our favorite gaming laptops is $530 off at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For those who are looking for gaming laptop deals, we will never stop recommending the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, especially now that you can get it for less than $1,000 from Best Buy. From an original price of $1,430, a $530 discount brings it down to just $900, which is a steal considering the capabilities of this device. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re sure that there will be a lot of gamers who will be interested in this bargain. Secure your own while the offer is still online.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

If you want a compact gaming machine that will be easy to bring with you wherever you go, you should go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is the smallest gaming laptop in our roundup of the best gaming laptops. Its 14-inch screen is smaller than the display of most of its peers, but it maintains the gaming laptop’s portability, and it makes up for its size by offering QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for sharp and smooth gameplay. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 only weighs about 3.6 pounds, and it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

In terms of performance, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 will let you play the best PC games without any issues as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The gaming laptop also has ample storage for multiple AAA games on its 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a gaming laptop that won’t let you down, and it’s an even better purchase right now because it will be yours for only $900 instead of $1,430. You’ll be able to spend the $530 in savings from Best Buy on video games and accessories, but you can only get it if you act fast because we’re not sure when the offer expires or when stocks will run out. If you’re already looking forward to playing on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, push through with the purchase immediately, or else you may be too late for the discount.

