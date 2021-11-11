Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Not all gamers have eyes for refresh rates and ultrawides. Many are interested in finding a solid 1440p experience on a more traditional aspect ratio that can handle any game with an eye on detail. Whether you’re upgrading from an old 1080p monitor or looking for an update that balances resolution and other specs more capably, you need a 1440p model that can get the job done. Our in-depth reviews have led us to several of the best models available this year. Take a look and see which one’s right for you, starting with our top Odyssey G7 pick from Samsung.

Samsung Odyssey G7 LC32G75TQSNXZA

Why you should buy this: This well-rounded gaming monitor makes for a perfect upgrade.

Who it’s for: Gamers who are ready to move beyond 1080p and want a refresh rate boost, too.

Why we picked the Samsung Odyssey G7 LC32G75TQSNXZA:

This 32-inch, WQHD monitor from the G7 series combines some of the best features available on a gaming display into one package, making it the ideal upgrade from an older model. In addition to that 2560 x 1440 resolution, you can also enjoy up to a 240Hz refresh rate and 1-millisecond response time. The screen is also curved, which some gamers like for the level of immersion and comfort it can bring.

The Odyssey G7 LC32G75TQSNXZA offers both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro for optimizing your visuals in concert with the right GPU. HDR 600 is also supported for other improvements to color and lighting. Ports include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USE 3.2. There’s also some RGB accent lighting to play with when you’re finished setting up!

Read our review of an earlier G7 Series model

LG UltraGear 27GP850-B

Why you should buy this: It offers both FreeSync and G-Sync support, as well as HDR10.

Who it’s for: Gamers looking for the most support for syncing and visual optimization.

Why we picked the LG UltraGear 27GP850-B:

LG’s UltraGear series is always a reliable option for gamers looking for better specs, and this 27-inch, 1440p model is an excellent example. The Nano IPS screen is perfect for that QHD detail, and it’s backed up with support for both G-Synch and FreeSync Premium, along with HDR10 for other types of optimization. It also includes a 1 ms response time and a 165Hz refresh rate (up to 180Hz when overclocked) for a fast and responsive gaming experience.

The solid design of the UltraGear 27GP850-B allows you to adjust height, tilting, and pivoting as you prefer. Both HDMI and DisplayPort connections are included — and you get a number of interesting gaming modes to explore, including Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync.

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM

Why you should buy this: It maxes out refresh rate while offering many other useful gaming specs.

Who it’s for: Gamers who want the smoothest results along with a 1440p resolution upgrade.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM:

This 27-inch Republic of Gamers monitor from Asus does just about everything right, starting with its QHD, Fast IPS panel sporting a 2560 x 1440 resolution. The screen also supports a refresh rate all the way up to 270Hz for the smoothest gameplay you can get, plus a 1 ms response time. Ports on the monitor include USB 3.0, DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.0. The stand allows for quick tilting, height adjustments, and more alterations.

Support on the ROG Strix XG27AQM is also versatile, ranging from HDR 400 to G-Sync and Asus’ own ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) Sync, although you won’t find AMD’s FreeSync on here. This monitor is a great pick if you don’t really need full 4K for your gaming preferences but prefer a higher resolution that still pushes the refresh rate as high as you can go.

Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor

Why you should buy this: It’s a more affordable 1440p gaming option with FreeSync support.

Who it’s for: Gamers looking for a durable monitor that also clocks in under $500.

Why we picked the Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor:

Dell’s capable, curved, 32-inch gaming monitor is an excellent pick for 1440p resolution while also saving a bit of money compared to the other monitors on our list. Fortunately, the model doesn’t skimp on important specs, including a 165Hz refresh rate, 4 ms response time, and HDR support. It won’t push the limit of smooth gameplay or response like some of our other models, but it’s capable of handling a wide variety of games without breaking a sweat, and Dell’s dependable design is sure to go the distance as part of your gaming station.

The S3220DGF Gaming Monitor also includes FreeSync support, although it skips Nvidia’s G-Sync so you’ll want an AMD card for this feature. Connections include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type B.

Acer Nitro XV272U

Why you should buy this: Acer’s monitor has excellent color accuracy along with a QHD resolution and DisplayHDAR 400 support.

Who it’s for: Those gamers who value color in their games but also want to max out refresh rate and response time.

Why we picked the Acer Nitro XV272U:

This 27-inch Acer monitor is for gamers who are also interested in maximum color accuracy as well as 1440p detail. The panel covers 99% of the Adobe RGB spectrum, and when combined with DisplayHDR 400 support, it’s sure to show all the visuals of your game exactly how the developers intended. Performance is no slouch here either, with a refresh rate up to 270Hz (overclocked) and a super-low 0.5 ms response time. You’ll have to pay a bit more to get all these specs in one package, but it could be well worth it if you play games with beautiful, in-depth environments.

The Nitro XV272U also offers FreeSync support for AMD users. Connections include two HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 (including a USB-C port), and DisplayPort.

