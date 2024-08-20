This LG UltraGear gaming monitor just dropped from $1,700 to $1,000

For great high-end gaming monitor deals, check out what Best Buy has on sale right now. Currently, you can buy the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,000 instead of $1,700 and enjoy a truly immersive experience while you play. The $700 saving is pretty big, and it won’t stick around for long, so let’s take a quick look at what it has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

LG makes some of the best gaming monitors out there and it has a particular penchant for mastering OLED displays, as its range of great TVs demonstrate.

With the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, you get an exceptional experience that will truly draw you into the action of whatever you’re playing. Its 45-inch curved display is huge, with a 800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio. It has a spectacular .03ms response time so there’s no lag or ghosting, while the refresh rate is a high 240Hz so that motion blur will be a thing of the past.

An impressive 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio provides a deep and detailed picture, and there’s support for HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5%. The elevated color spectrum means some super vibrant colors whatever you’re playing or watching. It’s also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium so you get no more screen tearing or stuttering, and low latency too.

The LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor connects via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 so it’s perfect for the latest consoles and gaming PCs. It also has a 4-pole headphone jack with DTS HP:X sound. Even software wise, this is one of the best monitors thanks to its wealth of features. It has an enhanced GUI so you can choose from many different modes like FPS or RTS. There is a frames per second counter, black stabilizer, and a crosshair if you need it. There’s also support for Picture in Picture and Picture by Picture which is super convenient with a screen this size.

Truly packed with all the features you could ever want, the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor normally costs $1,700. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy it for $1,000, so you’re saving $700. Take a look now before the deal ends soon.