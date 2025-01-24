 Skip to main content
Get this RTX 4060-powered gaming PC for under $1,000 at HP

By
Good Deal Cooler of the HP Omen 35L.
HP

If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, head over to HP. While it might seem a more likely outlet for standard desktop computer deals, HP is great for gaming through its HP Omen line of gaming desktops. Right now, you can buy the HP Omen 35L gaming desktop for $450 off, meaning instead of paying $1,400, you pay $950. That works out as a 32% price cut, so it’s a pretty sweet deal. In part, this is due to the launch of the GeForce RTX 50-series of GPUs, but investing in a 40-series GPU is still a good option. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 35L

HP isn’t a big name in the best gaming PCs world, but it has featured there in the past with its HP Omen range. With the HP Omen 35L, there’s a lot to like. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i5-14400F CPU teamed up with 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR5 and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. Understandably, none of this is top of the range, but it’s a good selection of hardware for $950.

The HP Omen 35L has been designed well, with upgradeability in mind. It’s simple to expand or customize yourself over time, and there’s some great RGB lighting to accent how cool your setup looks. Fans promise improved temperatures while still sounding fairly quiet. That’s further helped by the cable management, which keeps things running smoothly with minimal issues with temperatures.

That all means the HP Omen 35L looks cool — the kind of setup you want to show off (especially if you stream) while still being highly competent. Unless you’re super neat with cable management, it’s unlikely you’ll build something that looks this sleek. Just remember to add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set.

This HP Omen 35L ordinarily costs $1,400. Today, it’s enjoying a hefty discount at HP bringing it down to $950. That means a saving of $450, which is perfect for investing in a great monitor and more. It’s all thanks to companies clearing excess stock ahead of new graphics cards from Nvidia, but this one is still worth checking out now. If that sounds good to you, buy it quickly before the deal expires soon.

